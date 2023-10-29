newsreal gaza israel bombing
Last week the American 'president', Joe Biden, gave a TV address in which he declared that he was sending half of America's sea power to 'protect Israel', part of Washington's plan to usher in a "new, new world order." While it's scarily obvious what Israel's attempting to do - ethnically cleanse Gaza and the West Bank of Palestinians - it's not so obvious what the USA is trying to do.

This week on NewsReal, Joe & Niall sketch how 'Armageddon' might play out in the coming months, with the US-led West apparently seeking to start a 'controlled burn' in the Middle East with a 'limited war' that would disrupt global energy supplies just enough to hinder its rivals and thus maintain American global hegemony. You know what they say about wishful thinking...

* Starts at 03:20 *


Running Time: 01:41:16

Download: MP3 — 69.5 MB


This podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee and VK. Show Notes