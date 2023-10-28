© Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/TASS
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned Israel and its allies against waging a war on Iran as it could potentially trigger a third world war.
"A third world war is not excluded. It may start from there [the Middle East]. How? If they [Israel and the United States] stage a war on Iran. It is not about Iran irritating them, but about them irritating Iran,"
the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.
"Do you have any evidence that Iran was behind this (Hamas' attack on Israeli territories - TASS). If you have, put the facts on the table," he said, adding that so far there is no such evidence.
According to the Belarusian leader, the fact that parties to the conflict use weapons made in this or that country proves nothing. "Yes, missiles, drones [of Iranian make] are being used. But, your drones and missiles are used in Ukraine
. The weapons trade continues," he said, noting that although this is bad, it is entirely legal. "Maybe someone bought them via third parties, Hamas bought these missiles. And how many weapons might have reached the region from Ukraine? They demonstrate these US-made guns," he said, adding that the situation is "quite a mess."
"If the Americans, who have pulled these assault air groups and aircraft carriers [into the potential theater of war], are beginning to deliver strikes from the Mediterranean, although I don't think that they are quite that crazy, some countries, especially Iran, will respond," Lukashenko stressed. "And there is no guarantee that an aircraft carrier will escape being sunk." In his words, many things indicate that "a serious conflict may flare up, or even a war with the use of the most lethal weapons."
"No one knows how the situation will unfold. Even those who started the whole thing - the Americans. They have no idea what this may entail,"
he added.
Comment:
It seems as though the pathocrats in the West think that this burgeoning conflict in the Middle East could solve all their problems: distract and excuse themselves from the looming
economic collapse and their failed proxy war in Ukraine; threatening Russia, China, and Iran on another front, as well as scuppering the developments and progress being made by the multi-polar world; however a great many analysts are highlighting just how hubris has caused significant miscalculations in the West's plans:
Just in case anyone missed it...
The Israeli plan is to push the 1 million people in the top half of the open air prison that is Gaza into the bottom half, along with the 1 million already there.
The idea is that this will make living conditions there unbearable for Gazans, so they will be forced to leave the territory of Gaza entirely. Thus completing the "ethnic cleansing" of Gaza.
It's very likely however that this move will cause violence to flare in the West Bank, at least the Israelis hope so, at which point the West Bank will also be "ethnically cleansed" of Palestinians.
For it's part, the US is hoping that all of this will provoke Iran and its allies in the region to respond militarily, at which point the US hopes to "take Iran out", which will likely unleash an unprecedented global crisis on many fronts.
The point of this convoluted mad-cap scheme is for the US to prevent the quickening moves towards a multi-polar world, led by China and Russia and their allies (which includes Iran).
The US figures that rather than wait for such a multi-polar world to emerge naturally and with the unseating of the US as global hegemon, they prefer to start a war in the Middle East and upset the whole applecart, so to speak.
It's akin to playing a game of chess with someone, and when they are two moves from checkmate, they upturn the table and say "see, you didn't ACTUALLY win!". It's not going to end well. For anyone.
