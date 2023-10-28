© Nikolai Petrov/BelTA/TASS



"No one knows how the situation will unfold. Even those who started the whole thing - the Americans.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned Israel and its allies against waging a war on Iran as it could potentially trigger a third world war."A third world war is not excluded.the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.According to the Belarusian leader, the fact that parties to the conflict use weapons made in this or that country proves nothing.. The weapons trade continues," he said, noting that although this is bad, it is entirely legal. "Maybe someone bought them via third parties, Hamas bought these missiles. And how many weapons might have reached the region from Ukraine? They demonstrate these US-made guns," he said, adding that the situation is "quite a mess."he added.