"Behind the scenes, they hand out knives and think nothing of provoking people into wars, ensuring that they're the ones who benefit from the chaos."

Top Chinese and Russian military leaders have raised the alarm about foreign forces making efforts to sow the seed of discord and turmoil in Asia and beyond.Speaking on Monday at the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, vice-Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), General Zhang Youxia, painted a grim picture of the dire straits of present world security.Zhang warned without naming any countries.The pain of war, chaos and turmoil, and loss of life are constantly playing out," he added.The Chinese top brass pointed out that certain countries were causing commotion and creating friction because they benefited from war and conflict.Zhang also said Beijing was pursuing diplomatic means to resolve its conflict with the United States, seeking to improve military-to-military ties with the Pentagon.The US navy regularly sends its warships to what Beijing regards as its territorial waters, but Washington calls them freedom of navigation operations., also speaking at the forum, confirmed that the Western countries aimed to extend the crisis in Europe, triggered by US-led NATO's expansionist policy, to Asia and beyond.Shoigu warned that the military engagement of nuclear-armed countries in international conflicts created a big risk to the world."Direct involvement of countries with nuclear arsenals multiplies the strategic risks."Shoigu warned.Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimirand part of the Kremlin's drive to strengthen its economic partnerships across Asia.Also on Monday Zhang -- who embraced Shoigu on the sidelines of the forum -- pledged thatWashington and Beijing are at odds, among other issues, over Russia's war in Ukraine that began in February last year.China still holds a neutral position and refrains from taking sides in the war, arguing that while a country's territory must be respected, the West also needs to consider Russia's security concerns about NATO expansion.Beijing has also accused Washington of prolonging the fighting through supplying arms to Kiev, weaponry the White House claims is needed to defend against Russia.The United States has announced plans to make preparations to take on China and Russia at the same time in case World War III breaks out., unless its leaders make decisions now," the 160-page report said raising the alarm about the deepening strategic cooperation and coordination between the Chinese and Russian militaries.