Unrest in Dagestan

Russia's president has given an address on the situation in Dagestan in the wake of Sunday's unrest at the Makhachkala Airport, whichPresident Vladimir Putin has given his assessment on Sunday's unrest in Dagestan, saying that it was sparked by social media channels linked to Ukraine and Western intelligence services seeking to take advantage of the crisis in the Middle East.the president said, speaking at a meeting with the heads of Russian law enforcement on Monday.Citing attempts by the West to destabilize and divide Russia's multiethnic and multiconfessional society using informational, technological and psychological aggression, Putin said this is now being done by trying to take advantage of public anger over the ongoing crisis in the Middle East., but emotions are unacceptable," Putin said."They don't need a lasting peace in the Holy Land, they need constant chaos in the Middle East, so, insist on stopping the bloodshed, and which are ready to contribute to resolving the crisis. Even the United Nations, the clearly expressed position of the international community is subjected to attacks, genuine persecution and attempts to discredit it," Putin said."We have stated and continue to state our position openly, and it does not change from year to year: the key to resolving the conflict is the creation of a sovereign, independent Palestinian state, a full-fledged Palestinian state," he added.The president called on Russian law enforcement and regional leaders to take firm, timely and clear actions aimed at protecting the constitutional order, as well as the rights and freedoms of citizens. Timely action is necessary to preserve interethnic and interreligious harmony, he stressed.in the Russian Caucasus region of Dagestan after their participation in the riots at the Makhachkala Airport on Sunday. The airport was shut down for inbound and outbound flights after an angry mob swarmed the airport building and the tarmac,Photos and videos published to social media showed dozens of people storming the ramp of the Red Wings passenger plane which arrived in Makhachkala from Tel Aviv.Russian law enforcement responded swiftly, sending riot gear-clad officers to the airport. At least 20 people, including six police officers, sustained injuries in the clashes, with two people now in extremely serious condition, according to local health authorities.Supreme Mufti of Dagestan Sheikh Akhmad Afandi took to social media to urge for calm. "Regarding today's events, I sincerely believe you are mistaken, this issue cannot be resolved in such a way... Maximum patience and calm," he urged.A criminal probe has been launched into the incident, with over 150 active participants in the riots identified.