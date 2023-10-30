© AFP PHOTO / TELEGRAM CHANNEL @ASKRASUL



Calls for calm

A mob looking for Israelis and Jews overran an airport in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Sunday,The violence in the region, which erupted amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, prompted Israel to call on Russia to protect its citizens., according to videos posted on social media, and Russia's RT and Izvestia media.AFP could not immediately verify the videos.Shortly afterwards, Russia's aviation agency Rossavitsia announced that it had closed the airport to incoming and outgoing flights and that the security forces had arrived on site."The situation is under control, law enforcement is working at the scene," said a statement from the government of Russia's Dagestan Republic posted on Telegram.Earlier several local Telegram channels showed photos and videos of dozens of men waiting outside the airport to stop cars, with some of them attempting to break down security barriers.One protester could be seen in the videos holdingOther videos showed a crowd inside an airport terminal trying to break down doors as staff members tried to deter them.Hamas militants stormed across the Gaza border on October 7 in the deadliest attack in Israel's history, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapping 230 others, according to Israeli officials.In relation,, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.A statement Sunday evening from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said: "Israel expects the Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and all Jews, and to act decisively against the rioters and against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis."Earlier Sunday,The Dagestan government posted on Telegram telling the mob "not to continue illegal acts and not to interfere with the work of airport employees".The Flightradar website, indicated that a Red Wings flight out of Tel Aviv had landed at Makhachkala at 7:00 pm (1600 GMT).The independent Russian media outlet Sota said it was a transiting flight that had been due to take off again for Moscow two hours later.Chechnya and Dagestan are two volatile republics in the Russian Caucasus.Earlier on Sunday, the RIA Novosti news agency reported that a Jewish centre in another North Caucasus republic -- Kabardino-Balkaria -- had been set on fire in the city of Nalchik.