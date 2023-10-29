© AFP



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that his government is set to declare Israel a "war criminal", also blaming the West for the regime's "massacre" of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.Addressing hundreds of thousands of supporters atWe will declare Israel a war criminal."he said in an hour-long speech, referring to the Israeli atrocities in Gaza since the launch of its attacks against Palestinian people.in the rally in Istanbul, Erdogan said.Western countries, includingsince the regime launched its war on the Gaza Strip on October 7.The European Unionand said it will review the assistance it provides in Palestinian territories, including aid to tens of thousands of refugees.Erdogan told the crowd thatRecalling the UN General Assembly votes in favor of a resolution calling for a 'humanitarian truce' in Gaza, Erdogan said,The UN General Assembly approved a resolution Friday that called for an immediate "durable and sustained humanitarian truce" in Gaza.Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen said on Saturday that Tel Aviv had summoned some of its diplomatic envoys to Turkey because of "grave statements" made by Ankara."Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey," Cohen said in a post on X.In addition to the indiscriminate bombing campaign,The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has described the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza as "more than catastrophic".The organization said the regime's relentless bombing and severe fuel shortages are turning the hospitals into "graves" across the besieged territory.The airstrikes have so far killed more than 7,700 people, including over 3,000 children in the besieged territory, the Gaza health ministry said Saturday.since the bombing began three weeks ago.