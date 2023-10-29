"In the initial weeks of the war, we launched massive airstrikes that dealt a severe blow to the enemy... We eliminated many terrorists," the prime minister said in his address.
In three weeks of Israeli air raids, the death toll in Gaza has exceeded 8,000 people, "half of whom are children," the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled Palestinian enclave told AFP early Sunday. It remains unclear how many of the casualties were actual combatants.
Comment: Indeed, Israel mostly slaughtered innocent women and children: Names released of 7,028 Palestinians killed in Gaza after Biden questions death toll - 2,913 of which are children
"However, we are only at the beginning of the road. The battle within the Gaza Strip will be difficult and long," Netanyahu warned, while stressing that "this is our second War of Independence. This is our mission, our purpose in life, and together we will prevail."
Comment: It's rather telling that one's 'purpose in life' involves the slaughter of so many innocents who are imprisoned in what is essentially a concentration camp.
The Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) expansion of its operation comes almost three weeks after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on the Jewish state, hammering Israeli towns and cities with rockets and raiding settlements near the Gaza border.
Comment: The evidence seems to show that some of those working behind the scenes in Israel knew that an attack was imminent and ISrael's forces may have even been given a stand down order (see video in the comments below).
Around 1,400 Israelis have been killed since the war began, and over 200 taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.
Comment: That number is disputed, moreover, a significant number of them were killed by Israeli forces in line with the Hannibal Directive: Israel's forces responsible for Israeli civilian & military deaths following October 7 attack, testimony reveals
"Last night, additional ground forces entered Gaza, marking the beginning of the second stage of the war, whose goal is to destroy the military and political capabilities of Hamas and to bring our kidnapped citizens back," Netanyahu said.
Israeli warplanes pounded Gaza with airstrikes throughout Friday and Saturday nights, as ground troops and armor were launched in a significant incursion into the Palestinian enclave. It is unclear, however, whether the ongoing "expanded" ground operations will be followed by a larger invasion. There are concerns that a full-scale invasion may result in heavy Israeli casualties and trigger an escalation with other regional players, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah movement.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday that Israel has "moved on to a new phase in the war," adding that ground operations in Gaza will continue "until new orders are given."
Comment: As of right now, there's no reason to believe that Israel's ground operations are being successful, on the contrary: Israel faces failure in ground attack on Gaza, Iran General claims
