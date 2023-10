© Reuters



the actual death toll is likely to be much higher

"Countless videos coming out of Gaza every day show mangled bodies of Palestinian women and children - and entire city blocks levelled to the ground,"

The Palestinian health ministry on Thursday released the names of 7,028 people killed by Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, a day after US President Joe Biden questioned the death toll since the war began on 7 October.about the number of people killed by Israel so far.he added.In response,in the enclave. The ministry said an English version of the report will be published soon.Health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra said the US administration was "devoid of human standards, morals and basic human rights values" for "shamelessly" questioning the validity of the death toll."We decided to go out and announce, with details and names, and in front of the entire world, the truth about the genocidal war committed by the Israeli occupation against our people," he said.Between 7 October and 3pm local time on 26 October, 7,028 Palestinians were killed, including 2,913 children, the report stated.A total ofThe report also excludes those buried without being brought to hospital, those for whom hospitals were unable to complete registration procedures, and people missing under the rubble, who number around 1,600, with many of them feared dead.As such, the ministry saidthan the report stated."We confirm that the doors of the Ministry of Health are open for all institutions to have access," Qudra said in a statement."Let the world know that behind every number is the story of a person whose name and identity are known. Our people are not nobodies who can be ignored."The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said Biden's remarks were "shocking and dehumanising" and urged him to apologise.Nihad Awad, CAIR's executive director, said."President Biden should watch some of these videos and ask himself if the crushed children being dragged out of the ruins of their family homes are a fabrication or an acceptable price of war. They are neither."Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at"Everyone uses the figures from the Gaza Health Ministry because those are generally proven to be reliable," he said. "In the times in which we have done our own verification of numbers for particular strikes,The ongoing Israeli war on Gaza erupted on 7 October after Hamas led a Palestinian attack into southern Israel.Israel responded to the Hamas-led assault by waging a relentless bombing campaign on Gaza, and a complete siege of the territory.