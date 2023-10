© AP



Deception campaign

This article is available in French on Middle East Eye French edition.

Palestinian groups expect Israel to flood Hamas tunnels with a type of nerve gas or chemical weaponIsrael and the US hope to achieve the element of surprise in order to penetrate Hamas tunnels,of soldiers belonging to Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, the source said, noting that the information they received came from a leak originating in the US.Middle East Eye cannot independently verify the information in the leak."The plan hinges on the element of surprise so as to decisively win the battle,the source said.The source added that the US Delta Force will overseeby crippling the respiratory centre of the central nervous system and paralysing the muscles around the lungs.Symptoms of exposure to the agent include nausea and violent headaches, blurred vision, drooling, muscle convulsions, respiratory arrest and loss of consciousness."During this period, the tunnels would be penetrated, the hostages rescued and thousands of al-Qassam soldiers killed," the source added.US Department of Defense Spokesperson Sabrina Singh commented on the leak saying, "This is not true and this reporting is inaccurate."MEE reached out to the White House for comment but did not receive a response by time of publication., Yoav Gallant, to discuss operations.The operational details of the attack have already been agreed upon, according to the source.Netanyahu said later on Wednesday that Israel is preparing a ground invasion but gave no indication of timing or other details.