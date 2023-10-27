Israel and the US hope to achieve the element of surprise in order to penetrate Hamas tunnels, rescue an estimated 220 hostages, and kill thousands of soldiers belonging to Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, the source said, noting that the information they received came from a leak originating in the US.
Comment: Colonel MacGregor recently alleged that US special forces are already on the ground assisting the Israeli military. Furthermore, it's highly likely that it's not just soldiers in those tunnels, because Israel has even been bombing crowded hospital car parks in Gaza, and so one can expect that many civilians have been seeking safety underground too: Colonel Douglas MacGregor alleges US Special Forces went into Gaza and 'were shot to pieces, took heavy losses'
Middle East Eye cannot independently verify the information in the leak.
"The plan hinges on the element of surprise so as to decisively win the battle, using internationally forbidden gases, particularly nerve gas, and chemical weapons. Large quantities of nerve gas would be pumped into the tunnels," the source said.
Comment: Note that Israel is not a signatory to the international chemical weapons treaty, and it has been using widely condemned white phosphorous in its attempted genocide of the Palestinians: Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon
The source added that the US Delta Force will oversee "large quantities of nerve gas being pumped into Hamas tunnels, capable of paralysing the bodily movement for a period of time between six and 12 hours.
"Inhaled or absorbed through the skin, most nerve gases can kill in anywhere between one to 10 minutes by crippling the respiratory centre of the central nervous system and paralysing the muscles around the lungs.
Comment: These estimates are based on adults, whilst children - who may also be in the tunnels - will be injured or killed with much lower doses.
Symptoms of exposure to the agent include nausea and violent headaches, blurred vision, drooling, muscle convulsions, respiratory arrest and loss of consciousness.
"During this period, the tunnels would be penetrated, the hostages rescued and thousands of al-Qassam soldiers killed," the source added.
Comment: Whether Israel's primary intention is to rescue these 220 hostages is up for question: Hannibal Directive: Israel's forces responsible for Israeli civilian & military deaths following October 7 attack, testimony reveals
US Department of Defense Spokesperson Sabrina Singh commented on the leak saying, "This is not true and this reporting is inaccurate."
MEE reached out to the White House for comment but did not receive a response by time of publication.
The US is coordinating with Israel ahead of its expected invasion of Gaza, with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holding near-daily phone calls with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, to discuss operations.
Senior US military officials with knowledge of urban warfare have also been dispatched to Israel.
Deception campaign
The source said that Israel's delay in its ground invasion was misinformation aimed at gaining the element of surprise in a multifaceted attack that will include Israeli commandos landing in northern Gaza and along the coast.
The operational details of the attack have already been agreed upon, according to the source.
On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Israel had agreed to delay its expected ground invasion to allow the US more time to place air defence systems in the region.
Comment: The Western press have reported that the US has recently sent Israel additional pieces of equipment needed for air defense, from batteries for Iron Dome to Patriot air defense missile systems.
Netanyahu said later on Wednesday that Israel is preparing a ground invasion but gave no indication of timing or other details.
This article is available in French on Middle East Eye French edition.
Comment: Whether this kind of attack is planned, and will go ahead, remains to be seen, however, one recalls the rumoured false flag chemical weapon attacks on Syria, and the nuclear plant attacks planned in Ukraine that various officials from Russia, and China, sought to avert by announcing them in the press beforehand.