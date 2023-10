Iran FM: New war fronts to open if US continues to support 'Israel'

The World Bank has warned that the current war in Palestine could push worldwide oil prices.The World Bank warned on Monday that an escalation of the current war in Gaza may boost global oil prices as high as $157 per barrel in extensive interruption.In its Commodity Markets Outlook, the World Bank warned thatGlobal oil prices could rise to between $93 and $102 per barrel in a "small disruption" scenario and between $109 and $121 in a "medium disruption" scenario.Despite the fact that the world economy is currently doing better than it did in the 1970s, the World Bank issued a warning that the conflicts in the Middle East and UkraineAdditionally, the World Bank stated that rising oil costsThe world witnessed oil prices skyrocket following the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood , with benchmark oil contracts of Brent and WTI soaring over 5% in Asian deals before gradually easing back.Global equity markets have been experiencing a shake ever since the launch, even though energy firms were given a push by higher oil prices, which in turn gave them higher profits.The current events in the region have triggeredwith central banks trying to soothe interest rate hikes to avoid recessions.During an interview with Bloomberg on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned of ensuing new war fronts if the US continues its unconditional support for "Israel" amid its continuous massacres in Gaza.Amir-Abdollahian advised that, after also advising them to act with caution to reduce tensions.He added further that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was a "completely Palestinian decision".