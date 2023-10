Protesters have reportedly thrown a box containing rats into a McDonald's branch while shouting "free Palestine".In a video emerging on social media, a man can be seen loading three. The vehicle has had its number plates replaced by the word "Palestine".The figure can then be seen walking up to a McDonald's branch, understood to be Birmingham's Star City, before throwing the rats onto the floor and. Customers at the restaurant can be seen screaming and jumping in shock after the rodents are hurled into the branch.The video was captioned "enjoy your rat burgers".The Express has contacted McDonald's for a comment on the incident.after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. Earlier, protesters surrounded a Marks and Spencer store in Scotland.After marching through the streets of Glasgow demanding an immediate ceasefire, they gathered outside M&S holding Palestinian flags and placards, reading "Freedom for Palestine".The clip was shared on X from an account named Biology Rules Okay along with the comment: "Berlin 1933. The brownshirts held their rally then marched to a Jewish owned shop to make the staff & their customers feel unsafe.Tensions between pro-Palestinians and British Jews remain high due to the conflict in Gaza. Police have reported an increase in antisemitism and Islamophobia since the attack over three weeks ago.since Hamas's atrocities, which claimed the lives of 1,400 on the Israeli side of the border.It has led toA spokesperson for McDonald's told LBC: "We are aware of an incident in our Birmingham Star City restaurant this evening where a number of mice were released by a member of the public."Following the removal of the mice, the restaurant has been fully sanitised and our pest control partners have been called out to conduct a full inspection."