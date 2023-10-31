In a video emerging on social media, a man can be seen loading three boxes of red, white and green rats into the back of a car. The vehicle has had its number plates replaced by the word "Palestine".
The figure can then be seen walking up to a McDonald's branch, understood to be Birmingham's Star City, before throwing the rats onto the floor and shouting "free Palestine". Customers at the restaurant can be seen screaming and jumping in shock after the rodents are hurled into the branch.
The video was captioned "enjoy your rat burgers".
A subsequent video showed workers at the branch attempting to divert the rats out of the restaurant. The Express has contacted McDonald's for a comment on the incident.
Pro-Palestinian protests have broken out across the globe after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. Earlier, protesters surrounded a Marks and Spencer store in Scotland.
After marching through the streets of Glasgow demanding an immediate ceasefire, they gathered outside M&S holding Palestinian flags and placards, reading "Freedom for Palestine".
The clip was shared on X from an account named Biology Rules Okay along with the comment: "Berlin 1933. The brownshirts held their rally then marched to a Jewish owned shop to make the staff & their customers feel unsafe.
Tensions between pro-Palestinians and British Jews remain high due to the conflict in Gaza. Police have reported an increase in antisemitism and Islamophobia since the attack over three weeks ago.
More than 8,000 people in Gaza have been killed since Hamas's atrocities, which claimed the lives of 1,400 on the Israeli side of the border.
Comment: According to reliable figures, as least half of those are females, and more than 3,000 of those were children.
It has led to mass protests in cities across the UK, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Belfast.
Comment: It's estimated the 500,000 protested on one day in London alone.
A spokesperson for McDonald's told LBC: "We are aware of an incident in our Birmingham Star City restaurant this evening where a number of mice were released by a member of the public.
"Following the removal of the mice, the restaurant has been fully sanitised and our pest control partners have been called out to conduct a full inspection."
