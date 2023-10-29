Society's Child
Bidenomics: Food crisis erupts in US as 17 million households starve, highest in 11 years
Tyler Durden
ZeroHedge
Sun, 29 Oct 2023 19:48 UTC
recent poll, do not trust the government's rosy economic news.
The distrust is warranted because not even the United States Department of Agriculture can pretend Bidenomics is working anymore. A new report from the agency shows household food insecurity in 2022 soared to levels not seen since Biden was vice president during the Obama administration.
USDA found that 87.2% of households were food secure last year. The remaining 12.8% (about 17 million households) were food insecure. This is the highest level of food insecurity in America since 2014.
USDA said household food insecurity is due to "a lack of money and other resources limits their ability to acquire adequate food."
We suspect even though the USDA report is a survey from last year. The figures are likely higher in 2023 as persistent inflation crushes low to mid-tier households. Many folks have drained personal savings and racked up insurmountable credit card debt just to make ends meet, such as putting food on the table, paying for gasoline at the pump, and covering shelter costs, whether rent or mortgage expenses.
Numerous top Wall Street banks (Mike Wilson: The Consumer Is Falling Off A Cliff) have begun to warn about the consumer falling apart in the era of Bidenomics. The latest sign of trouble came last weekend, when we pointed out that subprime auto loan delinquencies erupted to the highest in decades.
- Russia to have space station in orbit by 2027, ISS is 'getting old' - Putin
- Brazil scientists developing new 'vaccine' for cocaine addiction
- Neutron star collision caught forging heavy metals in a JWST first
- Curiosity rover finds new evidence of ancient Mars rivers, a key signal for life
- Ancient landscape not seen for 14 million years discovered beneath Antarctic ice
- New study reveals source of largest ever Mars quake
- In 1952, a group of three 'stars' vanished. Astronomers still can't find them
- Astronomers spot record-breaking radio signal that took 8 billion years to reach Earth: "Mind-blowing"
- Best of the Web: 3-year solar cycle anomaly during Maunder Minimum discovered in centuries-old texts from Korea
- Patients recall death experiences after cardiac arrest
- Scientists record powerful signal in the brain's white matter
- Mathematician solves an enduring Möbius strip mystery
- Scientists finally solve mystery of why Europeans have less Neanderthal DNA than East Asian
- City-size comet racing toward Earth regrows 'horns' after massive volcanic eruption
- This bold undersea base is planned for 2027 — can it become the 'International Space Station for the oceans'?
- Astronomers report discovery of a supernova
- First supernova detected, confirmed, classified and shared by AI
- Researchers identify largest ever solar storm in tree rings
- Dividing the labor in ants, wasps, bees — and us
- The Sun's magnetic poles are disappearing
In order to understand the interrelation of truth and falsehood in life, a man must understand falsehood in himself, the constant incessant lies he tells himself.
- G.I. Gurdjieff
So now all the artistry - all the effort - all the time spent - to make this statue are lost forever. The dimwit think melting bronze statue will...
That's Al Sharpton.....we're just not used to seeing work!
OK, now let's get rid of all those ridiculous Martin Luther King statues that are everywhere...
look at what the journalists completely omitted from reports: Watch: Benjamin Netanyahu declares he is waging a Holy Religious War of...
“Israel has lost the argument. Permanently. There's no coming back from this.” Yep, it’s that simple. But it won’t stop Israel on the Yahweh-esque...