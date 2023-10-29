trump kid
Ivanka Trump
A New York judge ordered Ivanka Trump to testify against her father, former President Donald Trump, in a civil fraud trial case.

In Judge Arthur Engoron's Friday ruling, Ivanka Trump cannot be called to take the stand before Nov. 1, giving her time to appeal the decision which would force her to testify against her father, brother and family business. The former president is being sued by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James who alleges that Donald Trump and his business associates committed fraud by overvaluing his properties and wealth.

"Ms. Trump has clearly availed herself of the privilege of doing business in New York," Engornon said Friday.

State lawyers pushing for Ivanka Trump to testify argued that the daughter played a role in some events featured in the case and is still involved in some family business, the Associated Press reported. Trump and his sons are expected to testify in the case.

Donald Trump was previously fined by Engoron in the case for violating a gag order that was meant to bar him from discussing the case or anyone involved.

"She is 100% someone who can come in and testify," Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for the attorney general's office, told The AP.