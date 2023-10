© AP



improperly delay and stop full and complete investigative activity into the Biden family

More than 40 confidential sources provided "criminal information" related to the Biden family to the FBI — which the Justice Department tried to discredit as "foreign disinformation," according to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley."An essential question that must be answered is this: did the FBI investigate the information or shut it down? Indeed, if those sources were improperly shut down, it wouldn't be out of the ordinary for the FBI," he added."Based on the information provided to my office over a period of years by multiple credible whistleblowers, there appears to be an effort within the Justice Department and FBI to shut down investigative activity relating to the Biden family," Grassley continued.The disinformation assessment was created by FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten , according to Grassley, who explains that the report was used by "an FBI HQ team to"The precise basis for how the FBI HQ team selected the specific information for inclusion in Auten's assessment is unknown, but the focus of the FBI HQ team's attention involved derogatory information about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden," Grassley wrote.Grassley also cited whistleblower claims that FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Thibault - the bureau's "point man" on Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski - ordered that another 2020 probe into the first son's alleged "criminal financial and related activity" be closed after pressure from "an FBI HQ and FBI Baltimore element."The senator further revealed that in December 2019, the FBI Washington Field Office closed a "205B" kleptocracy case into Mykola Zlochevsky, the owner of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings - at the same time Hunter Biden's seat on Burisma's board of directors was under heavy scrutiny as a result of former President Donald Trump's impeachment over his infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Trump had asked Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden's role in the firing of former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.The probe into Zlochevsky had been ongoing since January 2016, according to Grassley, and was being investigated by a Foreign Corrupt Practices Act squad based out of the FBI's Washington Field Office.An FBI informant alleged in June 2020 that Zlochevsky described a $10 million bribery allegation against Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, which was memorialized in an FBI FD-1023 form.The informant recalled Zlochevsky claiming during a 2016 meeting that "it cost 5 [million] to pay one Biden, and 5 [million] to another Biden," according to the redacted FD-1023 form.After the kleptocracy case into Zlochevsky was closed, Grassley says, a "guardian" assessment was opened by the FBI's Pittsburgh Field Office to analyze information about the Biden family provided by Rudy Giuliani, during which DOJ and FBI officials located an FD-1023 from March 2017 related to the closed Zlochevsky probe.During the guardian assessment, run out of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, investigators were "limited in their investigative abilities," according to Grassley, because it was only an "assessment."The Pittsburgh assessment was closed in September 2020 with its findings sent to the Justice Department by Scott Brady, then the US Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania."Notably, my office has been informed that, with respect to the CHS in the Biden family 1023, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania coordinated with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York in 2020 and" Grassley wrote, adding that the information was transmitted to Delaware US Attorney David Weiss - the prosecutor overseeing the DOJ's five-year-long criminal probe into Hunter Biden, which is ongoing.Grassley demanded a response to his letter from the FBI and DOJ by Nov. 17.