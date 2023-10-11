© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



"The voluntary interview was conducted at the White House over two days, Sunday and Monday, and concluded Monday. As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation.



"We would refer other questions to the Justice Department at this time."

the White House counsel's office said. The investigation is being led by Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the probe.Spokesperson Ian Sams told Fox News:including a "small number of documents with classified markings," that were discovered at theby the president's personal attorneys on Nov. 2, 2022.The documents were found in a locked closet while preparing to vacate office space at the center, which the president used from mid-2017 until he began the 2020 campaign. The National Archives were notified of the finding and took possession of the documents on Nov. 3, 2022, Sauber said.Special counsel Robert Mueller's team negotiated with lawyers for then-President Donald Trump for an interview but Trump never sat for one. His lawyers instead submitted answers to written questions.President George W. Bush sat for a 70-minute interview as part of an investigation into the leak of the identity of a CIA operative. President Bill Clinton in 1998 underwent more than four hours of questioning from independent counsel Kenneth Starr before a federal grand jury.