House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer is concerned that some of the classified documents concealed by President Joe Biden at his Penn Biden Center office and in his Delaware garage contained information about the countries involved in the foreign business deals that enriched the Biden family by millions of dollars during the Obama administration.
In a Monday morning letter, Comer urged Special Counsel Robert Hur to share the documents and testimonies he collected during his investigation of Biden's document scandal with the committee so they can continue their investigation into the first family's apparent pay-for-play scheme.
Hur, first tasked with investigating Biden's improper storage of dozens of recently discovered documents by Attorney General Merrick Garland in January, interviewed Biden about the classified cache on Sunday and Monday of last week.
Comer also asked that Hur disclose "any terms, agreements, or scoping limitations" that prevented him from conducting a full interrogation. The committee, Comer noted, specifically wanted to know if Hur was allowed to ask about the bombshell Biden corruption evidence obtained by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware and publicized by IRS whistleblowers.
Comer emphasized that Hur's interview with Biden "and other individuals involved in this matter" would aid his committee's investigation into the Biden family business.
"If any of the classified documents mishandled by President Biden involved countries or individuals that had financial dealings with Biden family members or their related companies, the Committee needs access to that information to evaluate whether our national security has been compromised," Comer wrote.
"Evidence suggests President Biden may have used certain members of his family — particularly his son, Hunter Biden — to accumulate millions of dollars from foreign individuals and entities for the benefit of his family and himself," Comer wrote.
Comer and the Republicans on the Oversight Committee already have "significant evidence" through "witness testimony, emails, and text messages" that White House staff "coordinated access" to classified documents from Biden's vice presidency.
According to the committees' findings, five White House employees — Dana Remus, Anthony Bernal, Ashley Williams, Annie Tomasini, and an unidentified employee — Department of Defense employee Kathy Chung, and Biden's attorneys Bob Bauer and Patrick Moore acquired documents from Biden's classified cache "between 2021 and October 2022" that were supposedly "personal documents not subject to the Presidential Records Act."
"The evidence shows the White House was concerned about potential document retention issues prior to November 2, 2022, and used significant government resources to obtain the material," Comer wrote.
Comer said that not only has "no reasonable explanation" been provided for the staff's involvement, but also that Biden "has not been fully transparent about the White House's involvement in accessing these materials prior to November 2, 2022."
"Of the many classified documents he reviewed over his lengthy career, why did President Biden keep these specific documents in his home and office?" Comer questioned. "The sensitive nature of the information contained in the documents may answer that question for the Committee, which is why we seek to review those materials."
An Oversight Committee timeline outlining the discovery of the documents appears to contradict Biden's assertion that "there is no 'there' there." Legal expert Jonathan Turley recently warned that the "new evidence may destroy Biden's defense in his classified documents case."
Read Chairman Comer's letter here.
