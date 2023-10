© Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office/Lewiston Maine Police Department via AP

Robert Card, the shooting suspect in Wednesday's attacks that left 18 dead in Lewiston, Maine, was found dead of a reported self-inflicted gunshot Friday night.Gov. Janet Mills (D) spoke at the press conference, saying, "The Maine State Police located the body of Robert Card, he is dead."Details on Card's death are scant, but WCVB indicated the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office announced, "The suspect in Wednesday night's shootings has been located and is deceased."Breitbart News noted that Card used a .308 sniper rifle that was "legally" purchased.There are questions on how he purchased the rifle legally as he was taken to a West Point hospital for evaluation in mid-July 2023.