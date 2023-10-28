Comment: The original story: Maine mass shooting: 18 dead, dozens injured - Suspect is US Army reservist, recently released from mental health facility after 'hearing voices in his head'
Robert Card, the shooting suspect in Wednesday's attacks that left 18 dead in Lewiston, Maine, was found dead of a reported self-inflicted gunshot Friday night.
Update: During a Friday night press conference, officials in Maine revealed the body of Robert Card was discovered in a recycling yard in Lisbon, Maine. His body was still in the same clothing that Card was pictured wearing in the photographs police released Wednesday night.
Gov. Janet Mills (D) spoke at the press conference, saying, "The Maine State Police located the body of Robert Card, he is dead."
She added, "I'm breathing a sigh of relief knowing that Card is no longer a threat to anyone."
Details on Card's death are scant, but WCVB indicated the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office announced, "The suspect in Wednesday night's shootings has been located and is deceased."
A manhunt for Card has been underway since late Wednesday night. The manhunt involved various police departments from Maine, departments from other states, the FBI, and other federal agencies.
Breitbart News noted that Card used a .308 sniper rifle that was "legally" purchased.
There are questions on how he purchased the rifle legally as he was taken to a West Point hospital for evaluation in mid-July 2023.
Two questions specifically: 1) Did Card's mental evaluation at a West Point hospital in mid-July 2023 not reach the level of an involuntary commitment? or 2) Did someone drop the ball in reporting an involuntary commitment to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) to prevent passage of a background check?
Comment: What's very curious about this case is that Card "began to hear voices that were saying "horrible" things about him about a couple of months ago when he was fitted for high-powered hearing aids", according to his sister-in-law. Was Card being 'messed with'?