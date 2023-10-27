© Lewiston Maine Police Department



"hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME."

© Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office



Police in Maine located a 'vehicle of interest' and are asking for help in finding Robert Card.on Wednesday night, a law enforcement source told Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich.Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said during a Wednesday night press conference that he wouldn't comment on the number of victims in the shooting, stating that the situation is "very fluid."The Lewiston Police Department identifiedof Bowdoin, Maine, as a person of interest in a Wednesday night Facebook post."Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening. CARD should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts," the Lewiston Police Department wrote.A Maine law enforcement bulletin shared with Fox News Digital states thatAccording to the document,He should be considered "armed and dangerous," according to the law enforcement bulletin.A "vehicle of interest" was located in Lisbon, Maine, and state police are asking for the public's help in locating Card.Central Maine Medical Center said in a statement they are reacting to a "mass casualty, mass shooter event," but couldn't state the number of victims.Pictures shared by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office show the suspect wearing a brown sweatshirt and holding a rifle.Residents of Lewiston were told to "shelter in place" and to "stay inside your home with the doors locked."In a post on X, FBI Boston said they are coordinating with local and state law enforcement."The FBI Boston Division continues to coordinate with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in Maine, and we stand ready to assist with any available resources they need, including evidence response, investigative and tactical support, as well as victim assistance," FBI Boston wrote in an X post. "We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately. As this situation is still very fluid, we have no further comment at this time and will refer you to the Maine State Police."