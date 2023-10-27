At least 22 people were killed and 30 more injured following a shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which took place at two locations on Wednesday night, a law enforcement source told Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich.
Comment: As of Thursday evening local time, AP is reporting that 18 people are confirmed dead.
Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said during a Wednesday night press conference that he wouldn't comment on the number of victims in the shooting, stating that the situation is "very fluid."
The Lewiston Police Department identified Robert R. Card of Bowdoin, Maine, as a person of interest in a Wednesday night Facebook post.
"Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening. CARD should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts," the Lewiston Police Department wrote.
A Maine law enforcement bulletin shared with Fox News Digital states that Card is a "trained firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve stationed out of Saco, ME."
Comment: CBS confirms that Card has been in the US Army reserve for over 20 years, but describes his service there as "petroleum supply specialist," not a firearms instructor.
The bulletin also states that CARD recently reported mental health issues, including "hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME."
According to the document, Card was committed to a mental health facility for two weeks over the summer before he was released.
He should be considered "armed and dangerous," according to the law enforcement bulletin.
Central Maine Medical Center said in a statement they are reacting to a "mass casualty, mass shooter event," but couldn't state the number of victims.
Pictures shared by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office show the suspect wearing a brown sweatshirt and holding a rifle.
Residents of Lewiston were told to "shelter in place" and to "stay inside your home with the doors locked."
In a post on X, FBI Boston said they are coordinating with local and state law enforcement.
"The FBI Boston Division continues to coordinate with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners in Maine, and we stand ready to assist with any available resources they need, including evidence response, investigative and tactical support, as well as victim assistance," FBI Boston wrote in an X post. "We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately. As this situation is still very fluid, we have no further comment at this time and will refer you to the Maine State Police."
Comment: More from CNN: NBC reports that Card's psychological deterioration began when he was fitted for hearing aids a few months ago: