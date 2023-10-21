Society's Child
Trans, non-binary teachers busted in Tennessee prostitution sting
The Post Millennial
Thu, 19 Oct 2023 17:47 UTC
Two Tennessee substitute elementary school teachers have been busted for moonlighting as prostitutes following an undercover operation undertaken by law enforcement.
Both 22-year-old Ezra Fry and 25-year-old David Acevedo, worked in the Hamilton County School District, which includes Chattanooga, as well as areas to the east and north.
According to ABC9, Fry and Acevedo were caught in late August when Chattanooga Police Narcotics and Vice detectives posed as potential customers. The pair were contacted by an officer via an "illicit prostitution website" and organized a session.
Fry and Acevedo told the undercover officer that they would charge $150, and explained in detail everything they were, and weren't, willing to do for that price.
The couple noted that while they normally conduct business at customers' homes, this time they'd do the deed at theirs.
When the officer showed up, Fry led him to a bedroom at the back of the house and took the money. At that point, the officer revealed his true identity, and arrested both him and Acevedo.
According to a police report, officers found "a large amount of drug paraphernalia" and a .22 caliber rifle nearby.
During questioning, the pair told officers that they are Special Education teachers at Woodmore Elementary and Calvin Donaldson Elementary. They claimed that they "have to do [prostitution] or they will starve," with Fry admitting that he'd been engaging in the practice "for several years as a way to earn extra money."
"I don't care, everyone has seen my [private parts]," Fry added.
Fry and Acevedo were issued misdemeanor citations for unlawful drug paraphernalia, prostitution or promoting prostitution, unlawful possession of a firearm, and simple possession.
Both substitute teachers worked for Education Management and Staffing Solutions, a contracting firm that helps fulfill staffing needs in the district.
According to Hamilton County Schools Spokesman Steve Doremus, Fry has not worked in the district since August, when the bust took place.
According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Fry came under fire earlier this year after photos circulated on social media of the teacher in East Ridge Elementary School wearing a dress, with the post stating that Fry asked students to call him "Mrs."
Fry told the outlet in an interview "I'm a non-binary person, and I keep my gender out of my job. Obviously this whole thing has blown up because people think I am."
Fry's Instagram states that the teacher is a "Rabid Queer, Gender Anarchist, College Dropout, Tortured Artist, Consistently overheated, Neurospicy rat."
Photos feature Fry in various dresses, Fry and Acevedo's July 2022 wedding, as well as a post celebrating the anniversary of getting a mastectomy, showing off the scars left after the surgery.
"This is 5 days late (and a slightly old picture) but happy belated birthday to my chest! It seems like forever ago and also yesterday that I got lucky enough to take this step and become even more comfortable in my own skin. Im so glad I was privileged enough to have a supportive family and the resources to get this done. Also shout out to Dr. Beck for doing a 10/10 job," the Instagram post read.
Acevedo's Instagram account states the teacher is a "Trans, Disabled, Queer, Puerto Rican, ExEd Teacher."