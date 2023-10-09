© John Wreford/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images



"Two members of an Israeli tourist group were killed, one Egyptian, and another was injured. The police officer was immediately arrested and legal measures are being taken against him. The injured person was transferred to hospital for treatment."

"This morning during a visit of Israeli tourists in Alexandria, Egypt, a local opened fire at them, murdering two Israeli citizens and their Egyptian guide," it said. "In addition, there is a wounded Israeli in moderate condition."

An Egyptian citizen was also killed in the incident in Alexandria, reports say...Two Israeli tourists and an Egyptian citizen were killed on Sunday whenaccording to RT Arabic, citing an official from the country's security service.A security source told RT Arabic:The police officer believed to be responsible for the shooting is understood to have used his personal firearm in the attack, which took place close to the popular tourist attraction Pompey's Pillar.It was also reported thatFootage circulating on social media appears to show at least three ambulances at the scene, with onlookers viewing developments from behind police barriers.The Israeli foreign ministry confirmed the deaths of two of its citizens in a statement on Sunday:Egypt and Israel achieved a peace accord decades ago and the African country has often participated in mediation talks in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.However,