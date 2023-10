A women-only homeless shelter will allow biological males who identify as female into its single-sex facility.For the first time this winter, Glass Door will provide a women-only shelter in recognition of the "growing numbers of homeless women" in London, it said.The charity held its annual Sleep Out fundraiser in Duke of York Square in Chelsea on Friday and it hoped to raise £175,000 to finance its winter shelters.But it has now emerged the shelter would be open to transgender women.When asked by The Telegraph if trans women would be admitted,Women's campaigners have lambasted the "cruel" decision and demanded it be reversed.Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at Sex Matters , said:'It's an absolute disgrace'She added: "Gaslighting vulnerable women in this way is among the cruellest examples of how organisations are prioritising the feelings of men over the fundamental safety and wellbeing of women "Glass Door needs to scrap this policy and reassess why the shelter was set up in the first place."It comes as the Government is set to tighten legislation protecting women-only spaces.The Equality and Human Rights Commission recommended that such a change would "bring legal clarity" in eight areas, including sports and single-sex areas.And on Wednesday at the Tory conference, Rishi Sunak pledged to stop individuals being "bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be".The Prime Minister insisted it was "common sense" to say that " a man is a man and a woman is a woman ".Kellie-Jay Keen, founder of Standing For Women, called Glass Door's decision harmful, adding that the shelter had chosen "the validation of men over the safety of women".She said: "The women's sector has been parasitically invaded by this pernicious, woman-hating cult, and so it comes as no surprise to me that yet another service, supposed to be looking after the most vulnerable women, has turned their back on them."The blood, sweat and tears of women, in decades gone by, who created the spaces has been thrown back in their faces. It's an absolute disgrace. One could argue that they have no choice or that they are too imbecilic to understand the exceptions and exclusions provided by the Equality Act, but that's just not good enough. Either this women's shelter stands by vulnerable women and provides a space in which they may escape and recover or it allows men in.'Such services are protected by law'Jess Phillips, the shadow domestic violence minister, has also insisted that single-sex spaces must be protected in an apparent challenge to Sir Keir Starmer. She said: "The status quo isn't working."Miriam Cates, the Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, said: "It appears that Glass Door is yet another well-meaning organisation that does not understand the Equality Act."Women need single-sex spaces like this shelter, and such services are protected by law."In 2020, a report into homeless shelters revealed that a woman had been raped in a mixed-sex facility in Coventry, with several others being subject to alleged sexual harassment.The findings by Kairos Women Working Together, Homeless Link and Coventry Haven Women's Aid aimed to highlight the dangers women face in such situations.London Authority's CHAIN figures for 2022/23 have shown that the number of people sleeping rough is 21 per cent higher than the previous year, and London Councils found that 1 in 50 Londoners are now homeless.Glass Door did not respond to the criticism of its policy.