More than 11,000 Health New Zealand employees may have secretly dodged Covid vaccination, despite nationwide mandates and vaccine passports for everyone else.The news comes from an Official Information Act (OIA) request asking how many exemptions had been granted within the national public health service, Te Whatu Ora.From the response, dated August 2nd, 2023:The OIA request is one of 71 requests lodged to date by Erika Whittome of the Number Eight Workers' Union , which has been active in challenging Covid restrictions and mandates.The exemptions were granted to Te Whatu Ora workers by the Ministry under a Significant Service Disruption (SSD) provision that allowed workers who couldn't be easily replaced by another person to continue working without being vaccinated.While approximately 11,005 workers were exempted from mandated Covid vaccination under the SSD provision, it is unclear how many exercised the privilege, and how many went ahead with vaccination regardless.What is clear is that more than 1,300 unvaccinated healthcare workers were stood down out of a total workforce of approximately 80,000 when Covid vaccine mandates came into effect in November 2021.Dr. Emanuel Garcia wrote on his Substack that he personally knows multiple healthcare workers who had been fired from their positions for not taking the required number of Covid vaccine doses, despite the sector experiencing a worker shortage.Covid commentator Guy Hatchard reports that sources from withinSocial media is littered with anecdotes of New Zealanders denied Covid vaccine exemptions despite severe and even life-threatening reactions to prior doses.Chances are that some of the healthcare workers who were exempted from Covid vaccination administered the vaccines to coerced New Zealanders.By the end of 2021, New Zealand was touted as an international success story, with over 90% of the population aged 12 and over having been double vaccinated . By March 2022, New Zealand boasted 95% vaccination coverage , with 73% of this cohort having also received a booster.Former Prime Minister, Jacinda ' single source of truth' Ardern, reportedly said that her Government's coercive vaccine mandates were "undoubtedly" one of the reasons that New Zealand attained such high vaccination rates.As well as workplace mandates, Ardern imposed proof of vaccination requirements on a broad range of social activities. At a press conference in October 2021, Ardern said However, Ardern's successor, Chris Hipkins, recently denied that Covid vaccination had been compulsory in New Zealand, confirming that we are now at the 'no one made you take it, it was your choice' stage of the pandemic.On September 3rd this year, Hipkins told reporters