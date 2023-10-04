© Velentin Yegorshin/Tass

A former fighter from the Wagner mercenary group who was recruited from prison last year has been accused of killing two women and burning their house down after returning home to Siberia from the ongoing war against Ukraine.According to the police, the motive for the crime is unknown, but witnesses said the suspect had openly threatened the women.It's not the first instance of former Wagner mercenaries recruited from jails and prisons across Russia in 2022 being accused of committing serious crimes after completing tours of duty in Ukraine.In August,and a man with a criminal record, Maksim Bochkaryov, were arrested on suspicion ofIn May, police in the Krasnodar region arrestedIn 2016, the 31-year-old Kevorkyan was sentenced to 18 years in prison for robbery and creating a criminal group. After he spent several months fighting against Ukrainian forces for Russia earlier this year, he was fully exonerated and returned home, where he was subsequently accused of committing murder.In May, police in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk arrested a man onMedia identified the suspect asgiving only the first letter of his last name.Wagner's late leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in late June that 32,000 former inmates recruited by his group from prison had returned home after being granted clemency as part of their remuneration for taking part in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.