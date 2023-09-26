Society's Child
Woman terrified as giant block of ice falls from plane and crashes through roof
The Express
Sat, 23 Sep 2023 17:14 UTC
A massive bang alerted Dr Carla George, 45, to the incredible incident, right as she was in the middle of a work call at her home in Banbury in Oxfordshire on Tuesday last week (September 12).
When she went to investigate, she was gobsmacked to find herself seeing the sky through her roof - and a huge block of ice on the floor.
She thought there had been "some sort of explosion", and quickly called the fire brigade, reports Manchester Evening News.
A firefighter then told her the huge chunk of ice had likely fallen out of a plane on its way into Heathrow.
The damages done will luckily be covered by her insurance.
Dr Carla, a field researcher in criminology who recently completed a PhD, said: "I was working in my office room and I heard a loud bang.
"It's used as a storage room and I thought it was boxes but I saw the door open and the ceiling completely apart.
"I went up to the attic and saw ice everywhere and I was confused where it had come from - it was like something from a movie.
"I thought it was some sort of explosion when I got up there."
She added that while typically she heard planes flying over fairly often, she had not heard any that day.
She said: "We do have planes flying over but I didn't hear any that day and neither did my neighbour, so that was really surprising.
Carla's roof has been temporarily covered with a tarpaulin sheet and will require a full repair.
Meanwhile, the block of ice took an entire day before melting away completely.
She added: "The roofers put in a temporary fix the next day and we are waiting for surveyors to asses the damage and see what can be done for the restoration work. At the moment we still have the hole in the inner ceiling - you can see the lining from the outside.
"At least it's all covered by the insurance. And at least it didn't hit any other rooms and there were no injuries - just me being shocked and trying to process the whole thing!"
Oxfordshire firefighters confirmed they were called to Dr Carla's home last week, and said the hole was believed to have been caused by large lump of ice which fell from the sky.
25 'ice fall' incidents are reported every year from 2.5million flights, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.
Captain John Hutchinson, 86, a retired Concorde pilot and aviation expert, said of the possibility the damage was caused by an ice fall: "It's not the first time it's happened, that's for sure. As to why the ice falls - well you don't flush toilets overboard so to speak, so it won't be from a loo.
"To me the most likely scenario is water in the undercarriage bay when the aircraft took off which formed into ice and would stay as a block of ice whilst cruising at 35,000ft.
"And as the airplane came into land at 3,000 or 4,000ft, the undercarriage would be selected down and it would fall out - that would be one solution.
"It's certainly possible that it would have been caused by a block of ice that fell off an airplane."