A block of ice decimated a woman's roof after "falling from a landing plane ", leaving her horrified after it caused £12,000 in damage.A massive bang alerted Dr Carla George, 45, to the incredible incident, right as she was in the middle of a work call at her home in Banbury in Oxfordshire on Tuesday last week (September 12).When she went to investigate, she was gobsmacked to find herself seeing the sky through her roof - and a huge block of ice on the floor.She thought there had been "some sort of explosion", and quickly called the fire brigade , reports Manchester Evening News The damages done will luckily be covered by her insurance.Dr Carla, a field researcher in criminology who recently completed a PhD, said: "I was working in my office room and I heard a loud bang."It's used as a storage room and I thought it was boxes but I saw the door open and the ceiling completely apart."I was in shock. My neighbour rang the doorbell and said, 'Do you know there's a hole in the roof?'. It was so unusual."I thought it was some sort of explosion when I got up there."She added that while typically she heard planes flying over fairly often, she had not heard any that day.She said: "We do have planes flying over but I didn't hear any that day and neither did my neighbour, so that was really surprising."My neighbour said that he used to work on planes and a suitcase once fell out."Meanwhile, the block of ice took an entire day before melting away completely.She added: "The roofers put in a temporary fix the next day and we are waiting for surveyors to asses the damage and see what can be done for the restoration work. At the moment we still have the hole in the inner ceiling - you can see the lining from the outside.Oxfordshire firefighters confirmed they were called to Dr Carla's home last week, and said the hole was believed to have been caused by large lump of ice which fell from the sky.Captain John Hutchinson, 86, a retired Concorde pilot and aviation expert, said of the possibility the damage was caused by an ice fall: "It's not the first time it's happened, that's for sure. As to why the ice falls - well you don't flush toilets overboard so to speak, so it won't be from a loo."And as the airplane came into land at 3,000 or 4,000ft, the undercarriage would be selected down and it would fall out - that would be one solution."It's certainly possible that it would have been caused by a block of ice that fell off an airplane."