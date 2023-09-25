© Objectivity is the Objective

the problem with our country is our corrupt media.

Joe Biden has said repeatedly that. The obvious question is, why not? If his son is making millions of dollars legitimately in international business, wouldn't it only make sense for his father to ask him about his business? Wouldn't every father be interested in his son's extremely successful career? It is not like Joe Biden and Hunter are estranged. They're seen together all the time. There are pictures all over the internet of Joe and Hunter boarding Air Force One and Air Force Two together. They are seen yucking it up a basketball games with President Obama, out to dinner together, attending events together, staying in the same house, yet Joe Biden claims that he never spoke to Hunter about his business. Never. Not even once? Not one word? Why not?Joe has said Hunter is, and he supposedly is a highly successful international businessman making millions of dollars, but Joe never asked him about his business. Every other father in the world would talk to their son about their business, but we're supposed to believe that for some reason Joe was not interested at all, not curious, doesn't care about what Hunter does for a living. That preposterous claim is an admission that Joe knew that Hunter was committing crimes in his business. When someone goes to great lengths to give himself plausible deniability of crimes, it means he knows something illegal is occurring. He does not want to know about it, so he doesn't have to lie. It's like Sargeant Schultz in the old TV show, Hogan's Heroes.So, Joe's statement claiming to have never spoken to Hunter about his business dealings means that Joe knew that Hunter's business dealings were illegal. And if Joe tried to talk to Hunter about his business and Hunter refused to tell Joe anything to protect him, then that should have been further evidence to Joe that Hunter was acting criminally.There are records, eyewitness accounts, photographs, White House visitor logs which show the Joe Biden spoke on the phone and met with several of Hunter's business associates on many occasions. So, the next question is, why did Joe feel the need to lie about not discussing Hunter's business with him? Why was it so important for Joe to separate himself from Hunter's international business dealings? The answer is simple, Joe knew that Hunter was corrupt. There is no other way around it. If Joe actually believed that Hunter's business dealings were on the up and up, then he would have openly admitted to the public that he did have discussions with Hunter about his business and would have no problem admitting to having met Hunter's business partners.The most damaging part of this entire story is found in Hunter's infamous laptop. In an email to his daughter,Which brings up several important questions, why would a 30-year Senator and Vice President demand that his grown son pay half his salary to him - the salary from the business that Joe claims to have never asked Hunter about? Joe doesn't need the money, and by claiming he has never spoken to Hunter about his business, then Joe has no claim on the money generated from that business. The other question is, why would a 40-something-year-old man agree to pay half his salary to his father? His father is not destitute. His father is not living on a fixed income. His father is in the top 10 percent of wealth in the world - making over $200,000 per year and owning two mansions? So, if everything is legit, then why did Hunter feel obligated to give half of his income to Joe?The only logical answer is that the millions of dollars that Hunter Biden was receiving was a direct result of what Joe Biden was doing. So, it is obvious that not only did Joe speak to Hunter about his business, and knew about all the corruption and criminality that was he was involved in, Joe was the engine behind the entire corrupt operation - he was trading the power of his office of Vice President with foreign countries, so Hunter would have a job making $1 million per year, so half of that million would be given back to Joe. That is why Joe leverage $1 billion of aid to Ukraine to get the prosecutor, Victor Shokin, who was investigating Hunter's corrupt business, Burisma, fired. If Burisma was shut down, Joe Biden would lose $500,000 per year. In fact, Hunter could be viewed as just a pawn in Joe Biden's entire corrupt scheme, not much different than one of thethat he received fromandThe saddest and scariest part of this entire ordeal is that our media, the people and entities which are charged at holding the powerful accountable, have absolutely no interest in the fact that there is a truckload of evidence proving that our current President,The problem with our country is not necessarily our corrupt President,Our media's corruption enables our current President's corruption, and all of the corruption emanating from Washington, DC.We no longer have a system of checks and balances when all four of the entities -And that is why they all fear Trump and are working tirelessly to prevent him from being President again. He will continue to expose the corruption that is Washington, and unlike every other President in the last 35 years, will not become complicit with it.