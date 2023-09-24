Puppet Masters
Education Secretary Cardona dismissive of parents 'acting like they know what's right for their kids'
Fri, 22 Sep 2023 21:02 UTC
"We can disagree, we can have healthy conversation around what's best for kids. I respect differences of opinion, I don't have too much respect for people that are misbehaving in public and then acting as if they know what's right for kids," Cardona said during the interview.
Attorney General Merrick Garland called on the FBI to "use its authority" against parents who "threaten" school officials in board meetings in October 2021. The National School Board Association asked the Biden administration in 2021 to use anti-terrorism laws to restrict parents who voice concerns at school board meetings.
Cardona allegedly solicited the National School Boards Association (NSBA) comparing parents at school board meetings to domestic terrorists, according to emails discovered in January 2022. The letters requested federal law enforcement to "deal with the growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation occurring across the nation."
Cardona refused to tell Republican Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde what a woman was during a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee in April.
"Our focus at the department is to provide equal access to students including students who are LGBTQ, access free from discrimination," Cardona responded when pressed by the congressman.
Cardona has supported expanding Title IX protections to prohibit schools from protecting girl's sports from male competition, saying he is protecting kids from "elected bullies."
The behavior of this fool, and teachers everywhere, is very suspect. I call on the Congress to immediately pass legislation that requires all teachers and administrators to be psychologically tested for signs of being sexually attracted to children - as so many of them end being arrested for sexual crimes against children. They should also be required to carry professional liability insurance that provides funds for their victims, rather than the taxpayer picking up the tab when one of these animals (men and women) get caught damaging children in schools.
"We can disagree, we can have healthy conversation around what's best for kids. I respect differences of opinion, I don't have too much respect for people that are misbehaving in public and then acting as if they know what's right for kids," Cardona said during the interview.It's a parent responsibility not to subject their children to an institution created and run by parasites and their minions like this asshole. Cardona has a point, if the parents knew what was right for kids, they would keep them out of their system completely, form small groups and home school.
