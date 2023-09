© Jason Janik / Special Contributor



A church in Texas recently held an LGBTQ+ service where several drag queens were blessed, prompting protests from those in opposition outside the church.On Sunday morning, the Cathedral of Hope in Dallas held a ceremony to bless members of the drag and charity organization, the, with church leaders saying during the service, "Drag queens are often targets of hate and violence. But we know that they are often powerful and resilient people who show us what it means to be truly authentic and expressive," the Dallas Morning News reported.In a Facebook post accompanying a video of the service, the Cathedral of Hope said,The service on Sunday comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding LGBTQ+ rights and the opposition of drag queen shows by many conservatives . Shortly after the service on Sunday morning, Dallas Pride held its second annual Pride parade.While speaking with the Dallas Morning News, Cathedral of Hope Senior Pastor Reverend Neil Thomas said that Senate Bill 12 signals "persecution" of drag queens in Texas and added that "It's a pretty normal, natural thing for us to be vigilant specifically around issues that face the LGBTQ+ community."As Senate Bill 12 remains under a temporary hold, many gathered outside the Cathedral of Hope on Sunday to protest the church's service."Catholic nuns are something that's very sacred, very beautiful..." Cesar Franco, a member America Needs Fatima, a nonprofit group, told the Dallas Morning News.Newsweek reached out to the Cathedral of Hope and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence via email for comment.