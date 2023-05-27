sam brinton biden official drag group LA dodgers

Samuel Otis Brinton is an American nuclear engineer and LGBTQ activist.
It turns out that Biden's disgraced nuclear waste official Sam Brinton, made famous after he was arrested for stealing ladies' luggage, was a member of the "drag nun" group tapped to celebrate Pride month with the LA Dodgers.

Brinton wasn't just a member, but held a leadership position with the DC chapter of Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a drag group that dons religious garb and poses salaciously with crosses in order to get their message of inclusion (or something) across.

Brinton was the principal officer of the DC chapter, Fox News discovered after reviewing tax filing, from its founding in 2016 to 2018. His drag name was Sister Ray Dee O'Active.

During a San Francisco event, Brinton said "We're celebrating 40 years of history. For some of us, this is the first time we've ever seen so many sisters in one place, and I think it's the best kind of family reunion."

The LA Dodgers had advertised a very special Pride night on June 16 to feature the group, only to cancel it after Catholic backlash. They then reinstated the night after backlash from LGBTQ activists was apparently more convincing than that of the Catholics whose religion was literally blasphemed.

Many Catholic leaders have urged the faithful to boycott the night-and the Dodgers-who have shown their true colors in stating which group of customers they would prefer to have at the games.

Brinton, who identifies as non-binary, is facing charges for theft of luggage from airports. Brinton made headlines for being non-binary prior to being charged with multiple felonies. He posed with Asst. Director of Health and Human Services Rachel Levine in photos at an event at the French embassy where both dolled it up.

Now Brinton awaits his trial by serving time in a men's jail. Brinton was fired after the news of the luggage thefts went public, and is facing charges of grand larcency. He allegedly stole women's luggage from airports in Minneapolis-St. Paul and Las Vegas.

A Tanzanian fashion designer has accused him of stealing her luggage after it went missing and he appeared in photos wearing clothing that bore a striking appearance to her missing items, which she designed.