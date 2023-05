© Getty Images for The Trevor Project



The former Biden administration nuclear official who was axed late last year after they were caught red-handed in a string of luggage thefts was arrested at home this week, police confirmed.Arrest records show that Brinton — who is non-binary and uses they pronouns — was arrested on the 700 block of College Parkway as a fugitive from justice."They are being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on a no-bond status as they await an extradition hearing," an MCPD spokesperson explained.The investigation is being spearheaded by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.News of Brinton's alleged arrest comes one month after they pleaded no contest to charges stemming from the theft of a woman's luggage at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport in July 2022.In exchange for the plea deal, Brinton was ordered to pay the woman back and given a 180-day suspended jail sentence.Although the MWAA declined to elaborate on the case, Khamzin's lawyer, Peter Hansen, confirmed to The Post Thursday his client "provided information on the clothing that was searched for" at Brinton's residence this week.Khamsin said she was not trying to accuse the disgraced Dept. of Energy bigwig of theft, but was "confused" about how the clothing came into their possession.Khamsin's attorney, Peter Hansen, did not immediately respond to The Post's request for a comment.