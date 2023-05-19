Society's Child
Non-binary ex-Biden nuclear official Sam Brinton arrested for being 'fugitive from justice'
New York Post
Thu, 18 May 2023 13:08 UTC
Samuel Brinton, 35, was taken into custody at their home in Rockville, Maryland, at 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Montgomery Country Police Department told The Post Thursday.
Brinton is currently in custody pending charges of Grand Larceny stemming from allegations of stolen property at Ronald Reagan National Airport that the department learned of in Feb. 2023, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police said.
A lawyer for Tanzanian fashion designer Asya Khamsin later told The Post the charges are related to her missing suitcase.
Arrest records show that Brinton — who is non-binary and uses they pronouns — was arrested on the 700 block of College Parkway as a fugitive from justice.
"They are being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on a no-bond status as they await an extradition hearing," an MCPD spokesperson explained.
The investigation is being spearheaded by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.
Someone claiming to be a neighbor of Brinton and Reike told the Daily Wire on Thursday that "four unmarked police showed up" at their residence last night and escorted Brinton away in handcuffs an hour later.
News of Brinton's alleged arrest comes one month after they pleaded no contest to charges stemming from the theft of a woman's luggage at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport in July 2022.
In exchange for the plea deal, Brinton was ordered to pay the woman back and given a 180-day suspended jail sentence.
Days later, Brinton agreed to undergo a mental health evaluation as part of an adult diversion program at a hearing stemming from similar charges related to a theft at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September 2022.
Although the MWAA declined to elaborate on the case, Khamzin's lawyer, Peter Hansen, confirmed to The Post Thursday his client "provided information on the clothing that was searched for" at Brinton's residence this week.
The Tanzanian designer had shared images of the MIT grad wearing her stolen custom clothing in February.
"I saw the images. Those were my custom designs, which were lost in that bag in 2018," Khamsin told The Post, shortly after she tweeted images of Brinton in the brightly-colored frock.
She had shipped the clothing, which she had made by hand herself, to D.C. for a fashion show she was due to take part in.
Khamsin said she was not trying to accuse the disgraced Dept. of Energy bigwig of theft, but was "confused" about how the clothing came into their possession.
Khamsin's attorney, Peter Hansen, did not immediately respond to The Post's request for a comment.
