Bridget Phetasy is a comedian and writer who hosts the satirical news show Dumpster Fire and the podcast Walks-Ins Welcome

Feminists, when I was growing up, used to encourage girls to "get loud" and rail against the social pressure to be compliant and "nice". We were taught to push back against the idea that women need to be appealing to men because their comfort mattered more than ours.As a sexual assault survivor myself, I fought back tears while watching Paula Scanlan testify before a House Judiciary subcommittee about her experience of being on the University of Pennsylvania's women's swimming team — with the transgender athlete Lia Thomas.I felt rage, too.Clearly, Scanlan does too. "Let us not forget the viral #MeToo movement that empowered female victims to speak up," she said. "It trained a spotlight on the widespread prevalence of sexual assault and abuse, including in scholarly and educational institutions ... many policies pushed today completely ignore my experiences and many women like me." In the space of five years, we've gone from #BelieveAllWomen to: "Believe all women, especially if they are men."How have we regressed so rapidly?Oprah looked out at the audience. "Did y'all hear that? Gavin, you need to say it again."Such was the impact of the book that, in 2008, Oprah did an hour-long show to commemorate its tenth anniversary. During it, de Becker repeated a line from his book, distilled from a Margaret Atwood lecture: "At core, men are afraid women will laugh at them, while at core, women are afraid men will kill them."I understood this. I was taught to get out of any threatening situation as soon as possible. If you're alone in a room and a man enters and you don't feel safe? Leave. If you're walking at night and feel the instinct to escape? Just run. It doesn't matter if you're wrong, because what if you're right? I was told to ignore that little voice at my peril. My mother raised me and my sisters to scream and run like hell if a stranger asked us to get in their car. "Because if you end up in a trunk, you're dead."As de Becker says: "Can you imagine an animal in the wilderness overtaken with fear and saying 'Oh it's probably nothing.' But we do that every day." In his 1997 Oprah appearance, he argues that the real information we should be giving women and children is: "Honour your own fear and teach them that it's important, that their own internal voice is important."Where is Oprah now?We are setting a dangerous precedent. Think about the young women watching the way that Scanlan and Gaines are being treated. They will surely conclude that they must suffer to accommodate the small handful of males that want to make everything about them. They are now being given access to female prisons, domestic abuse shelters, rape centres, locker rooms, spas and public toilets, as well as changing rooms.And all of us who witness the abuse that women who speak up are being subjected to are expected to remain silent. All of us whose little voices are telling us that there's something wrong with prioritising men's feelings over women's safety are told we are wrong.But my gift of fear is telling me to resist being intimidated into submission. To teach young women and my own daughter to honour that voice, that intuition. To stand behind women like Paula Scanlan who are also resisting. And to say, "No."