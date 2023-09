© AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta



Parents and teachers claimed the policy is a backdoor attempt to remove Pride flags.Parents and staff are claiming a California school district is targeting LGBTQ Pride flags after the board voted to forbid the display of banners other than the American or California state flags.Trustees representing the Sunol Glen School Unified School District in the East Bay, which serves 270 K-8 students, engaged in a tense exchange with attendees at a Tuesday meeting."The symbol of the flag solidifies that message," Sunol Glen Superintendent and Principal Molleen Barnes said during Tuesday's meeting. "Tonight, with this resolution, our board members have been clear where they stand."One hundred fifty community members, many of whom came holding rainbow boas and handheld Pride flags, were removed from the school cafeteria by Jergensen after a public comment period around 9 p.m.The board passed the measure 2-1 a half hour later.At least five California school districts have passed parental notification policies requiring schools to alert parents if students use a different name or pronoun."Someone said yesterday we are a canary in the coal mine in the Bay Area because it seems so bizarre it would happen here," Sunol Glen parent Joel Souza said before the meeting. "But how many canaries and how many coal mines do we need at this point? This is happening right under our noses."While the new policy does not explicitly mention the Pride flag, Souza, a filmmaker who most recently worked on "Rust" with Alex Baldwin, was unconvinced.Some parents were frustrated that only Sunol residents could vote in people to the Board of Trustees. Only a quarter of the families enrolled at the school reside within the town, while the rest commute from other parts of East Bay.But parent Diana Rohini LaVigne said the requirements for voting have rarely been challenged or criticized in the past."Sunol Glen is a tiny school; it's really, really small. But this could be precedent-setting," LaVigne said. "Folks around us - Livermore, Pleasanton, Hayward, Fremont - they're all looking at us as an example of what could happen," she added.In late August, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit against the Chino Valley Unified School District [CVUSD] Board of Education "to immediately halt the enforcement" of their mandatory gender identity disclosure policy.Amid controversy surrounding transgender policies and Pride flags, The California Assembly passed a resolution to recognize August as Transgender History Month, making the Golden State the first in the nation to take the progressive plunge.