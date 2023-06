© Sesame Street/Twitter

Well, it's 2023 and everything and everyone is gay.Including the beloved little children's TV show, funded by your tax dollars, aimed at children aged 3 to 5 - Sesame Street.Check out this unholy crap that these muppets are promoting to young children:Thankfully, Sesame Street is getting absolutely roasted in the replies. Check out some of the most savage responses:Yeah, apparently that's real Sesame Street is now Groomer Street.Mark and avoid.