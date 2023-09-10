© Sam Wasson / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Grisham signed an executive order on Thursday declaring that gun violence was a public health emergency in the Democrat-controlled state.Grisham effectively admitted that her order might be unconstitutional when she conceded that she might not win legal challenges filed against the order.She was later challenged directly over whether her decision to unilaterally override laws was unconstitutional.Grisham responded that her decision to declare an emergency gives her "additional powers."Grisham then spoke about the 11-year-old who was killed this week and others who have been killed in shootings."But wait a minute, you're talking about crimes," the reporter pushed back. "There are already laws against the crime. So how are their rights [inaudible] -?""Uhhh, no," she answered.