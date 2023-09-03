In Canada, the Infants Act permits minors to consent to their own trans treatments if doctors think it's in their best interests; parents' consent is irrelevant.

A Canadian father who was thrown in jail after "misgendering" his gender-confused teenage daughter has scored a legal win in the British Columbia Court of Appeal."I expected that I would finish — if not all of that six months, a big chunk of it [in prison]," Hoogland told The Daily Wire in a phone interview. "This is a huge win, because what it does is it was setting a precedent - and what they wanted was a real deterrent for parents, especially when they are standing up against the trans agenda, with what's being pushed through the schools, by the school counselors and all of these different things."The court said that the girl could move forward with the testosterone and said Hoogland was barred from publicly "misgendering" his daughter, meaning he couldn't refer to his own daughter as his daughter. Moreover, Canadian media was banned from publishing Hoogland's name in any coverage via a publication ban."The hardest part is knowing that one day you have a healthy child, and no matter how much you're fighting to protect that child of yours - who you love, and as a parent, it's your responsibility to protect your child from these things - that all you can simply do is watch the tragedy unfold, and your hands are tied," Hoogland said."One day your child is healthy and the next day your child is on testosterone," he continued. "I think that's the hardest part of it all, is being — I don't know what the word is, just it's helpless, I guess. Just that sense of being helpless."The father also notably spoke to Daily Wire host Matt Walsh for the hit documentary "What is a Woman?" — and his appearance was one of the reasons X, then called Twitter, initially canceled a deal with The Daily Wire to host the blockbuster film.Moreover, a judge was trying to incarcerate Hoogland for four additional months. The family court issue was pushed to a criminal action and Hoogland's initial legal counsel, he argues, was not equipped and botched that initial plea deal, which included Hoogland serving only 45 days."To have a punishment that's six months in prison and a $30,000 fine — I mean, not many parents are gonna say, 'Hey, I'm willing to take that risk,'" Hoogland told The Daily Wire, reiterating that this appeal judgment is encouraging for other parents."There's momentum in Canada now, too," he said. "The tide is turning, and to finally get a big win after just all these horrific losses and the way things were going — I think that's just critical for morale, at the very least."For now, Hoogland says he's going to take a break after years of being in and out of court and jail. There is, however, a sixty day period where this can get appealed to the Canadian Supreme Court, so this legal battle could possibly continue.