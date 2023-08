As part of its "2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan," the Trudeau government has awarded $1.1 million on a "purge fund" that targets "hateful" parents opposing gender ideology and LGBTQ indoctrination."The campaign should address hateful propaganda and debunk disinformation" that is allegedly targeting 2SLGBTQ people, the statement reads in a reference that could be used against parents - as "targeted segments of people" - who oppose gender ideology in schools.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced "Canada's first Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan," at a news conference on Aug. 28, 2022 just before he headed off to attend Ottawa's "Pride" parade in Ottawa - the first one after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns."This will guide our ongoing work to fight discrimination, break down barriers, to advance rights and to build a future where everyone in Canada is truly free to be who they are and love whom they love," Trudeau said.Some of the ways the Trudeau government is spending taxpayer money to alleviate the burden on LGBTQ people may be found on the Government of Canada's Pride Season webpage, a section of the Women and Gender Equality Canada site Pride Season is a term that refers to the wide range of Pride events that take place over the summer (June to September) when 2SLGBTQI+ communities and allies come together to spotlight the resilience, celebrate the talent, and recognize the contributions of 2SLGBTQI+ communities. Although special attention is put on the Pride events during the summer months, they happen throughout the year in many communities," reads the government website.Although the cost of each action plan project is not evident on the website, nor how many government salaries are being underwritten, there are numerous descriptions of how taxpayer dollars are being spent."In May 2023, Halifax hosted the 7th quadrennial Unison Festival — a choral event featuring Canada's 2SLGBTQIA+ choruses," the website reports . "The first festival was held in Edmonton in 1998 and festivals have since been held in Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Calgary."The choral celebration attracted "22 choirs and over 1000 attendees, including members of the LGBT Purge Fund Board," who commissioned works of music to highlight the "LGBT Purge." The website says "the pieces were poignant and powerful."The LGBT Purge Fund is also paying for the design and construction of a "2SLGBTQI+ National Monument" that is planned for Winnipeg, MB.The government has found history worth funding as well with "new research by Sarah Worthman of discrimination faced by 2SLGBTQ+ soldiers during World War One." This is part of a project "to reveal the untold queer history" of Canada's military in the First World War.Worthman has unearthed the records of 35 men "who were charged with gross indecency" during the global conflict.The Purge Fund Board welcomes any other relevant proposals that it can lend budgetary assistance to.