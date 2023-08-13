Puppet Masters
Trudeau Liberals spend $1.1 MILLION on 'Purge Fund' to target 'hateful' parents who oppose LGBTQ indoctrination
The Post Millennial
Wed, 09 Aug 2023 00:01 UTC
The contract was given to Cossette Communications on July 26, 2023 "to develop, manage a 2SLGBTQ+ Anti-Stigma awareness and marketing campaign aimed at targeted segments of people."
"The campaign should address hateful propaganda and debunk disinformation" that is allegedly targeting 2SLGBTQ people, the statement reads in a reference that could be used against parents - as "targeted segments of people" - who oppose gender ideology in schools.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced "Canada's first Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan," at a news conference on Aug. 28, 2022 just before he headed off to attend Ottawa's "Pride" parade in Ottawa - the first one after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns.
Trudeau said the $100 million scheme was the first of its kind and was evidence of his government's continuing commitment to promoting "diversity" and combating discrimination.
"This will guide our ongoing work to fight discrimination, break down barriers, to advance rights and to build a future where everyone in Canada is truly free to be who they are and love whom they love," Trudeau said.
News and updates about how the money is being spent can be found on the federal government's "LGBT Purge Fund" page. The purge refers to gay individuals who were fired from the Canadian military, RCMP and public service as a result of their sexual orientation, which, at the time, was red-flagged because of the potential for such individuals to be compromised or blackmailed. Trudeau apologized for the firings on Nov. 28, 2017 in a tear-laden speech to the House of Commons.
Some of the ways the Trudeau government is spending taxpayer money to alleviate the burden on LGBTQ people may be found on the Government of Canada's Pride Season webpage, a section of the Women and Gender Equality Canada site.
While promoting "Pride" month in June, Trudeau frequently referred not to any month but to "Pride season."
He wasn't speaking out of hand. The Trudeau government has indeed set aside four months to promote the LGBTQ ideology and the website explains why so much time is dedicated to this celebration.
"Pride Season is a term that refers to the wide range of Pride events that take place over the summer (June to September) when 2SLGBTQI+ communities and allies come together to spotlight the resilience, celebrate the talent, and recognize the contributions of 2SLGBTQI+ communities. Although special attention is put on the Pride events during the summer months, they happen throughout the year in many communities," reads the government website.
The government makes the astounding claim that it is "celebrating over 50 years of 2SLGBTQ1+ activism in Canada," apparently forgetting that the current proliferation of letters denoting a myriad of interests did not exist in the early 1970s when the movement was strictly concerned with lesbian, gay and bisexual people.
But the Trudeau government continues to spend money on LGBTQ events and initiatives in and out of season. Some of the money has gone to the "Rainbow Railroad" that seeks to bring LGBTQ "refugees" to Canada or in changing the official immigration entry form that now offers applicants the choice of male, female and "X."
Although the cost of each action plan project is not evident on the website, nor how many government salaries are being underwritten, there are numerous descriptions of how taxpayer dollars are being spent.
"In May 2023, Halifax hosted the 7th quadrennial Unison Festival — a choral event featuring Canada's 2SLGBTQIA+ choruses," the website reports. "The first festival was held in Edmonton in 1998 and festivals have since been held in Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Ottawa and Calgary."
The choral celebration attracted "22 choirs and over 1000 attendees, including members of the LGBT Purge Fund Board," who commissioned works of music to highlight the "LGBT Purge." The website says "the pieces were poignant and powerful."
The LGBT Purge Fund is also paying for the design and construction of a "2SLGBTQI+ National Monument" that is planned for Winnipeg, MB.
The government has found history worth funding as well with "new research by Sarah Worthman of discrimination faced by 2SLGBTQ+ soldiers during World War One." This is part of a project "to reveal the untold queer history" of Canada's military in the First World War.
Worthman has unearthed the records of 35 men "who were charged with gross indecency" during the global conflict.
The Purge Fund Board welcomes any other relevant proposals that it can lend budgetary assistance to.
Why stop there? Pride year? Pride decade?
When does this end? If anything people are going to start looking at this demented community for what it is and then what? They’ll start pushing back.
Clearly a whipping boy to the real power and I'm sure his whole life was the same.