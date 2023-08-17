We spoke with a mother and father who are currently fighting to regain custody of their one-year-old child who was vaccinated by the B.C. Children's Hospital despite vaccination being against both parents' religious beliefs.An Okanagan family — whom we are not naming due to privacy restrictions placed on the parents by the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) — says they have been torn apart by the ministry for advocating for their child.The parents also raised concerns about the use and length of time their baby was prescribed antibiotics and lorazepam, a drug linked to major side effects such as confusion, loss of muscle control, and addiction. The couple also opposed the doctors' recommendation to have a tracheotomy, which would put a hole in their child's neck, on the grounds that they had found a less invasive surgery that could take place at John Hopkins Hospital in the US."We wanted to have second opinions; we wanted to have mask-off trials," the mother stated to Rebel News.Aside from being devastated by their ordeal and learning that the MCFD is actively searching for a foster home for when their child will be discharged, the parents remain hopeful that God will help reunite their family soon.Watch the full interview to hear both parents further explain their struggle including what they know to date about their upcoming court cases to fight to get their son back.Rebel News reached out to both BC Children's Hospital and the MCFD in an effort to share their side of this story. A media person from BC Children's Hospital declined to comment due to patient confidentiality, and MCFD did not respond.