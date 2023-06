Schools will be banned from letting kids change their gender if their parents say no, The Sun can reveal.And children who want to be called by another pronoun — he, she, they — The Prime Minister has also expressed huge concerns over the content of sex education being taught to some pupils, where teachers are refusing to hand over the curriculum to worried parents.In a move which will be seen as the PM taking on militant trans campaigners, teachers will be forced to tell parents their child is questioning their gender — even if the child objects.The new guidance is set to spark a fiery backlash from the trans lobby and other campaigners, who will argue it is up to the children themselves to tell their parents if they want to change gender And neither students nor teachers will have to call another pupil by their preferred pronouns if they do not want to.Even if parents do give the move the green light, heads must also consider the mental effects on other children before approving the gender change, following a long period of consideration.Schools will be ordered to take a "precautionary" approach to transitioning kids and will be urged to keep an eye on them at the first instance.But critics have warned the new rules may put kids at risk of harm.Teaching unions say they are dealing with a "minefield" around issues of gender, while trying not to offend anyone.The PM will also insist that sport should be protected for children in the name of safety and to keep it fair.A government source told The Sun: "Parents have got to be kept in the know about their child while they are at school and be consulted when sensitive matters arise."If their child expresses a desire to transition, for example, it's vitally important that parents are made aware and have a say."It is in everyone's best interest to ensure this happens, so that the child is looked after, teachers are clear in how they must handle the situation and parents know so that they can handle it appropriately and sensitively."The guidance will be crystal clear on all fronts."The PM has repeatedly insisted he wants to protect children in schools as well as parents' rights.Just 39 of them reliably informed parents when pupils identified as trans, or questioned their gender. But 87 schools did not.The PM had promised the review by the summer term, so teachers, parents and pupils can have their say on the rules in the coming weeks.It will also consider how to teach kids age-appropriate sex education , after "disturbing" content was revealed to have been taught to young children. Reports showed kids as young as ten were being taught about pornography A new independent expert review will recommend specific age ratings on content.Only high quality teaching materials from approved providers will be allowed to be used.Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has already written to all head teachers demanding they share curriculum materials with parents.The PM, himself a dad of two girls, has previously said he was "very concerned" about reports into sex education classes and gender.The long-awaited guidance is expected to come this week, but will undergo a lengthy period of consultation before coming into effect by the end of this year.Mr Sunak told yesterday's Sun on Sunday: "The wellbeing and safety of children is my top priority."So it is vital the right safeguards are in place."The PM has tried to draw a dividing line between the Tories Labour and the Lib Dems over trans issues.The PM was last night revealed to have been caught on camera joking about the differences between the parties on this issue.In footage obtained by Pink News, he said at a recent 1922 meeting of Tory backbenchers: "You'll all know that I'm a big fan of everybody studying maths to 18, but it turns out that we need to focus on biology."