© AP Photo / Andy Wong



, encountered a top Chinese representative at this gathering, which took place from Aug. 14-16, as reported by the Pentagon. On Thursday, Wu Qian, the Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson, informed the media in Beijing thatwith the US delegates. The nature and content of these discussions remain undisclosed by both parties.Interestingly, Admiral Aquilino had mentioned just. Despite this, the conference witnessed representatives from 27 different nations. It is essential to note that China had cut off military interactions after Nancy Pelosi, then the House Speaker, visited Taiwan in August 2022.This hiatus in ties was further extended when the US identified and subsequently intercepted an alleged Chinese spy balloon traversing US territory in February.and his Chinese equivalent, Li Shangfu, at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore this past June. China's stance is clear; it demands the US to revoke sanctions against Li, who was penalized in 2018 for supervising an arms procurement from Russia.The Pentagon's spokesperson, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, expressed hope on Thursday that interactions like the one involving Admiral Aquilino become a regular feature, emphasizing the importance of open communication, especially when "two large militaries" co-exist in the same region.