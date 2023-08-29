climate protest arrests burning man nevada
© FreedomTV News/Twitter
Climate protesters blocking Nevada highway to Burning Man Festival were arrested on August 27, 2023.
Nevada Rangers rammed through a climate protest blockade near the Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada on Sunday.

Sunday marked day one of Burning Man 2023, a yearly music and art festival in Northern Nevada. Climate protestors blocked the road leading to the Burning Man festival causing a major traffic jam. The green Nazis were demanding Burning Man ban private jets and single-use plastics, according to a reporter on scene.

Nevada Rangers weren't having it.


The Rangers rammed through the blockade, pointed a gun at the activists, and slammed to the ground.

"Get down now! Get on the ground! Don't move!" the Ranger shouted as he pointed a gun at the climate militants.


The climate change activists were arrested.

A Nevada Ranger told a reporter at the scene they received a 911 call saying that someone in the crowd was going to shoot the activists blocking the street.

The activists squealed as the Rangers cuffed them.

WATCH (language warning):