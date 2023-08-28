© AFP / ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP



"Certainly from the conversations we've had at the G7 and NATO, we are ready for a war that will take as long as it needs to, because we cannot and must not let Russia win," he added.

Justin Trudeau has pledged that Ottawa, along with the other G7 members, will support Kiev for as long as it takes.It may still be a long time before the military conflict between Ukraine and Russia ends, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Seventh Global Environment Facility Assembly in Vancouver on Saturday, Trudeau said that the Group of Seven leaders have always known that Ukraine's counteroffensive "was going to be a long process."Ukraine launched its much-hyped counteroffensive in early June in the east and south of the country, but has yet to make any significant gains. Senior officials in Kiev, including President Vladimir Zelensky, have acknowledged that it is going more slowly than anticipated.Western media outlets have reported heavy losses among Ukrainian forces as they try to breach Russian defenses.The Russian Defense Ministry claimed earlier this month thatThe Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous officials in Washington, reported on Thursday thatOn Friday, Bloomberg claimed that European officials are growing increasingly concerned thatEarlier this month, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said on Telegram that hostilities between Russia and Ukraine could drag on for years or even decades.He added thatHe also called into question the West's willingness to continue supporting Kiev for the long haul, saying: "someone else's war sooner or later becomes boring, costly, and irrelevant."Since the start of the conflict last February, the West has actively been supporting Ukraine with weapons and ammunition deliveries. Moscow has warned that this aid will only serve to prolong the bloodshed while risking a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia.