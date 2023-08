© James Manning/PA/PA Wire



"involved in the fabrication of anti-Russian libels for promotion in the media space and in the dissemination of false information about our country. They strive to prevent and suppress attempts to objectively cover events in Ukraine, to eliminate signs of dissent using the methods described by George Orwell in 1984 and Animal Farm."

Russia's Foreign Ministry said the sanctions were 'in the context of London's unrelenting military support for the Kyiv neo-Nazi regime'.known for his popular explainer-style videos, is among those included on the list, along withand reporters from The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph newspapers.The Guardian said the move demonstrated Moscow's "disregard for a free and fair press".also features on the so-called "stop list"."In banning Guardian journalists and executives, the Russian government is simply demonstrating its disregard for a free and fair press," said a Guardian spokesman.accusing him of bearing personal responsibility for the abduction of children from Ukraine.The Kremlin's Foreign Ministry said the latest sanctions list was "in the context of London's unrelenting military support for the Kyiv neo-Nazi regime".who is set to represent the UK Government at the Women's World Cup final featuring England versus Spain on Sunday in Sydney, Australia,the ministry said in a statement on Friday. The Cabinet minister has previously lobbied for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be excluded from international sport, including at next year's Olympics in Paris, in response to Mr Putin's invasion of Ukraine.with the ministry saying she was "responsible for the supply of weapons to Ukraine, including depleted uranium shells".The UK has been one of Kyiv's strongest allies, with the House of Commons Library suggestingsince the invasion broke out in February 2022.Among the dozens of journalists and media representatives barred from travelling to Russia are BBC News' analysis editor Mr Atkins, BBC News' chief executive Deborah Turness and the corporation's disinformation and social media correspondent Marianna Spring.Guardian correspondents Julian Borger and Daniel Boffey feature, along with Keith Underwood, the Guardian Media Group's chief financial and operating officer, and the group's chairman Charles Gurassa.Journalist David Knowles was among those listed who work for The Daily Telegraph.Russia's Foreign Ministry accused the journalists and senior media industry officials of beingA Guardian spokesman said: "In banning Guardian journalists and executives, the Russian government is simply demonstrating its disregard for a free and fair press."Guardian journalism is highly trusted the world over, and we will continue to report robustly on Russia and its invasion of Ukraine."A BBC spokeswoman, asked about the corporation's journalists being targeted by Moscow, said: "We will continue to report independently and fairly."The Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Telegraph Media Group have been contacted for comment.