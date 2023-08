© Getty

its outlets hit record levels

, increasing by more than a third over a year

Waitrose and John Lewis are offering free hot drinks to on-duty police officers in a bid to deter shoplifters.John Lewis Partnership, which owns both brands,- as long as they bring a reusable cup.ItIn Waitrose, police officers and community support officers will be able to get drinks from the in-store coffee machines.The supermarket used to have a generous offer of free teas and coffees for all shoppers who had a loyalty card. That scheme was tweaked in 2017 , so customers now have to make a purchase in-store before they can claim a free drink from its self-service machines using a reusable cup. It was also paused during the pandemic.In John Lewis,Nicki Juniper, head of security for the John Lewis Partnership, said: "Retail crime is a national problem and requires a national solution."Just having a police car parked outside can make people think twice about shoplifting from our branches, or becoming aggressive towards our partners [staff]."The group saidit employs who are trained to stop and detain shoplifters.There were about 1,000 cases of crime, shoplifting and anti-social behaviour in its shops each day in the six months to June, the chain said.It even suggested that some communities could eventually become "no-go" areas, According to figures from retail trade body the British Retail Consortium, retail thefts across the sector in England and Wales rose by 26% in 2022.Its crime survey suggested that nearly 850 incidents were taking place every day, with staff facing physical assault and being threatened with weapons on some occasions.Data, analysed by the BBC , shows shoplifting offences have returned to pre-pandemic levels as the cost of living rises.The British Retail Consortium previously told the BBC that these high level of theft cost retailers almost £1bn in the 2021 financial year, "money that would be better used to reduce prices and invest in a better customer experience."