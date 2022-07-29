Lilia Valutyte, who was part of Boston's Lithuanian community, was found stabbed in a street in the town on Thursday.A nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire has been named by police as Lilia Valutyte., was found dead in Fountain Lane in Boston at about 6.20pm yesterday.Lincolnshire Police Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia's family and friends."The senior officer had described the nine-year-old's death as an "utter tragedy".Lilia's parents are being supported by specially trained officers.Those who wish to leave flowers and tributes can leave them at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place, police said.Home Secretary Priti Patel described the incident as "appalling".Flags are flying at half-mast around Boston and Paul Skinner, leader of the borough council, said the town was "united in mourning".Matt Warman, the Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, said he had been in contact with the policing minister to ensure national assistance is available to the murder investigation.Writing on Twitter on Thursday evening, he said: "Profoundly shocking news in Boston this evening."I have spoken to senior officers locally and am hugely grateful for all the emergency services' work."I have also been in contact with policing minister Tom Pursglove to ensure that any national help that might be useful is made available as quickly as possible."