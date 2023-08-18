© Getty Images / Robert Gauthier

Hawaiian authorities delayed the release of water to Maui residents trying to save their properties from last week's devastating wildfires, local media revealed on Tuesday, citing four insider sources.Maui's Emergency Management Agency was also criticized for its response to the inferno. Agency director Herman Andaya defended the decision not to activate the island's warning sirens, a signal network designed to work even without electricity, arguing the network was meant to be used to warn of tsunamis - not wildfires. Using it to alert residents to last week's devastating blaze would have "sen[t] the wrong message to the public," he said on Wednesday.The wildfire was the deadliest to strike the US in over a century, leaving at least 106 people dead with over 1,300 still missing as of Wednesday. The cause remains unknown, though some have pointed to Hawaiian Electric, whose power lines were seen sparking in the powerful winds that engulfed the island that day. The company has been criticized in the aftermath of the fire for focusing on "green energy" window-dressing to the exclusion of wildfire mitigation.Hawaii Governor Josh Green announced on Monday that a "comprehensive review" into decisions made before and during the fire response would be conducted by the state attorney general.