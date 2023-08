Whenever I talk about the need to dismantle government secrecy I always get some know-it-all empire simp going "Without secrecy we wouldn't be able to wage wars and coordinate against our enemies and have nukes, you idiot."And it's like, uh, yeah. That's kind of my point. They only use secrecy to do evil things and act against the interests of normal human beings.It really is nuts how there's now talk of Julian Assange being offered a "plea bargain" for rightly exposing US war crimes. What's he meant to plead guilty to? Good journalism?The last time there was a credible military threat to the United States near the US border, the US responded so aggressively that it nearly ended the world. The reason people don't tend to get it when you compare Ukraine or Taiwan to a hypothetical scenario in which Russia or China were amassing heavily armed proxy forces on the Mexican border is because people literally can't wrap their minds around that happening. It's just too remote and unthinkable a proposition in today's world.If a political commentator isn't routinely drawing outraged responses from both Republicans and Democrats, they're not talking about the world's problems accurately and authentically enough.Whenever you see someone with a high profile taking a stand against the establishment and whipping up rebellious populist enthusiasm in the US, just watch and wait:In the hub of the US empire there's not just controlled opposition, there's controlled opposition to the controlled opposition. If you reject both parties, they corral you into supporting a fake anti-establishment movement within one of those two parties. As long as they can keep you playing the two-party electoral politics game instead of taking meaningful direct action to effect real change, they can keep you marching to the beat of the imperial drum indefinitely. There are many people who are helping them do this.Sometimes people express surprise when I talk about the reasons I am hopeful for our species, like when I point out how enlightened masters who've been teaching people how to wake up for a long time have been saying across the board that dramatic shifts in human consciousness have gotten more common in recent years. I guess I do talk about some pretty bleak stuff in this space from day to day, but I wouldn't be doing what I do if I didn't see many reasons for hope.My work is entirely reader-supported , so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. The best way to make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list on Substack , which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.