Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made one of the biggest campaign promises yet and that's he will pardon whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Julian Assange if he's elected as President.In his latest tweet, Kennedy expressed that the United States doesn't celebrate free speech but rather persecutes journalists and whistleblowers.Kennedy is the only Democratic presidential candidate running that has promised to pardon both Snowden and Assange.As the Gateway Pundit previously reported Edward Snowden is currently in exile in Russia after the Department of Justice filed three charges against Snowden two of which fall under the Espionage Act, because he allegedly released confidential information from the NSA in 2013 which revealed the Obama administration was spying on the American people illegally.The founder of Wikileaks Julian Assange is currently being held in a London prison and is appealing his extradition to the United States to face 17 charges of espionage for reportedly publishing classified US government documents on WikiLeaks.