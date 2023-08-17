© Global Look Press / dpa / Soeren Stache

Trust in the state has fallen to record lows in Germany and most of the population thinks their officials are simply incapable of doing their job, a new survey commissioned by the nation's biggest public sector employee union shows.The number of people who believe that the state is 'overwhelmed' with the tasks it is facing has reached 69%, the poll (conducted by the Forsa Institute for Social Research and Statistical Analysis) indicates.In 2020, when Germany was facing the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, only 40% of its citizens believed that the state was failing to fulfill its duties.. That is alarming," said Ulrich Silberbach, the head of the German Association of Civil Servants (DBB), which commissions similar surveys every year.Silberbach also pointed to what he called an "ever-increasing division" within German society. "The rifts between East and West, poor and rich... are getting deeper and the social stress level is increasing," he warned. The DBB head blamed these developments on a lack of leadership on the part of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.Another poll - commissioned by Germany's ARD public broadcaster in early August - shows that public approval of the German government fell to just 21%, down from 60% in 2020.In mid-July, a survey by the Forsa Institute shows that 77% of Germans were either somewhat or completely dissatisfied with the federal government. The study found that 52% of SPD voters, Chancellor Scholz's political party, were dissatisfied. Among Green Party and Free Democratic Party supporters, which make up the rest of the ruling coalition, 55% and 71% were dissatisfied, respectively.