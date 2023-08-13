Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated on Sunday that Poland recorded 16,000 attempts to unlawfully enter its eastern border in 2023 and that Russia and Belarus, in his judgment, masterminded the situation.During an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Morawiecki said thatHe further said that Russia and Belarus "cynically used migrants" to undermine Poland's security structures and undermine European partners' solidarity.The prime minister added thatMoscow rejected the accusations and stressed that they are nothing more than a European attempt to absolve themselves of responsibility for the situation.The statement the Polish Border Guard posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, stated thatadding that "At the border guard station in [the village of] Dubicze Cerkiewne, a large group of 40 people, a group of aggressive foreigners, stormed the border."Even though "One of them had a knife," and that "they threw stones," the Polish Guard announced that "a Tajfun car with water cannons was dispatched to the place," and that "the crossing of the border was prevented."