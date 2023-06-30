The Russian Federation in the first quarter of 2023 became the main supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Poland, which indicates continued dependence on Russian fuel. At the same time,The country's authorities, represented by Prime Minister Morawiecki, promised to completely abandon Russian gas imports by the end of 2022, but over the three months of this year,. The publication notes that purchases from other LNG suppliers to Poland at the beginning of 2023 did not exceed 5%. Apart from the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan (4,9%), the Netherlands (4,7%) and the UK (4,6%) supplied the most gas.Meanwhile, market experts recognize Poland's ability to get rid of dependence on Russian fuel. Thus, throughout Europe, the importance of the United States as a supplier of gas is growing. It can also enter the country from Saudi Arabia, with which the republic has deepened cooperation recently. According to analysts,. This refers to the shortage of transshipment terminals and a small number of railway tanks.Experts pointed out that, even with an increase in infrastructure capacity, Polish ports will only be able to receive small vessels, and gas terminals are not a priority for railways.Earlier,. Russia has the first blue fuel reserves in the world, and Qatar has the third. At first glance, the combined resource power of the promising gas alliance looks very impressive.