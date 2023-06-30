gas russia
The Russian Federation in the first quarter of 2023 became the main supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Poland, which indicates continued dependence on Russian fuel. At the same time, Warsaw's statements about getting rid of it turned out to be erroneous, according to the Polish edition of Money.pl.

The country's authorities, represented by Prime Minister Morawiecki, promised to completely abandon Russian gas imports by the end of 2022, but over the three months of this year, purchases from Moscow accounted for more than half of all imports (50,8%). Their volume cost Warsaw 710 million euros. At the same time, the rest of the EU in the first quarter bought fuel from Russia for 417 million euros. The publication notes that purchases from other LNG suppliers to Poland at the beginning of 2023 did not exceed 5%. Apart from the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan (4,9%), the Netherlands (4,7%) and the UK (4,6%) supplied the most gas.

Meanwhile, market experts recognize Poland's ability to get rid of dependence on Russian fuel. Thus, throughout Europe, the importance of the United States as a supplier of gas is growing. It can also enter the country from Saudi Arabia, with which the republic has deepened cooperation recently. According to analysts, Poland's problem is that its infrastructure is still not ready for large volumes of fuel from other countries. This refers to the shortage of transshipment terminals and a small number of railway tanks.

Experts pointed out that, even with an increase in infrastructure capacity, Polish ports will only be able to receive small vessels, and gas terminals are not a priority for railways.

Earlier, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Ouji said that seriously being discussed a project to create a gas hub in Iran. According to him, Iran has the second largest gas reserves in the world, and in cooperation with Russia, Qatar and Turkmenistan, they plan to create a gas hub in Eseluya. Russia has the first blue fuel reserves in the world, and Qatar has the third. At first glance, the combined resource power of the promising gas alliance looks very impressive.