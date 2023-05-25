Poland must prepare for an uprising in Belarusaccording to a former Polish army chief.Waldemar Skrzypczak told Polsat News on Wednesday.Lukashenko is afraid of it."Warsaw, he went on to say, needs to be ready to support such units.he said. "Lukashenko no longer has the military capabilities to prevent such an insurrection. Russia won't help him much because it has its own problems."About the latest events in Russia's Belgorod region, Skrzypczak said: "These are the actions of Russians who oppose the (Vladimir) Putin regime and Putin himself. Their task is to destabilize the Russian administration in this region.""This shows that not all Russians agree with the policies of the Putin regime. The time is coming that the Russian people, at least in part, disobeyed Putin," he added.